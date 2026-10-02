Commanders Rule Out Jayden Daniels, But Dan Quinn Reveals What Comes Next

While Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn ruled quarterback Jayden Daniels out of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, it should be seen as Quinn setting the next step in his return. After missing just one game, Daniels worked his way back into a limited practice week.



Quinn wants to see Daniels get through a full week of practice before he feels fully comfortable, but he called this week a "huge positive step" and was happy to have him back on the practice field. "As far as Jayden, he had a great week. It was awesome to have him back on the field in a limited fashion. He’ll be out Sunday. Marcus will start. That’s a huge positive step for us and for him. We’ll assess where we are next week when he gets a full week of practice all the way through."

What Comes Next for Jayden Daniels

Jayden Daniels back at practice with a brace on his left elbow.



(🎥: @john_keim) pic.twitter.com/RHB6s6vpiI — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 30, 2026

The bigger thing may be what Quinn still needs to see before turning Daniels loose again. There isn't one box left to check as much as there is an entire week of them. "It's really just like an entire group — medical, performance, where he's at. The practice part was a big piece of that today," Quinn said. "But next week we're planning for him getting a full week of practice, and that'll be a big deal for us."



That also means Daniels feeling ready won't necessarily be enough. Quinn knows the type of competitor he has at quarterback, and sometimes that means the coach has to be the one pumping the brakes. "Most of them who are the rare competitors — Jayden in that spot — are just going to, 'I'll keep going. I'll make it through.' And nope, this is not there yet," Quinn said. "And so oftentimes it's on our responsibility to do that."

Commanders Get Help Back Around Marcus Mariota

While Daniels will have to wait through Sunday, Washington is getting some help back for Marcus Mariota. Frankie Luvu and Chig Okonkwo both missed last week's win over Seattle, but Quinn said Friday that both "did well and [are] ready to roll." Okonkwo's return in particular gives the offense something it was missing against the Seahawks. "From Chig, from a vertical standpoint in the passing game, you feel his speed at tight end," Quinn said. "When they're back on the practice field, you quickly get reminded, 'Okay, there it is.' So, yeah, we're excited to get them both back into the mix."



Rachaad White remains the one injury question that will need some clarity when the final report comes out. Quinn said White was "still banging on his shoulder" and did not take any reps Friday. Austin Ekeler, meanwhile, made it through his first week back without looking like a player who had been away. "I thought Ek had a good week for him getting first back into it," Quinn said. "He's certainly not a player that you would say, 'Oh, he looks rusty.'"



For Daniels, though, Sunday is no longer the next checkpoint. That comes next week when Washington expects to put him through a full practice schedule and see if the elbow — and the rest of him — is ready to take the next step back onto the field.



Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.