Puka Nacua Can Hurt the Commanders Before Matthew Stafford Even Throws

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua presents a difficult matchup because of his physicality and versatility, but his movement across formations is really what causes issues. Having your best cornerback follow him wherever he goes might seem like the obvious answer, but Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones explained Thursday why that approach can create problems of its own.



Nacua has 56 receptions for 565 yards and three receiving touchdowns in six games this season, and is averaging 5.8 yards after the catch per reception, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF also shows him lining up wide on 75.3% of his passing snaps, with another 24.2% coming from the slot. Those numbers don't account for how often McVay puts him in motion before the snap.



Los Angeles also uses him as a physical contributor to its running game. If you were playing in an online "sim-Madden league," Sean McVay would have been suspended long ago for spamming receivers, but it still works, quite well, I might add.

Shadowing Puka Nacua Creates Problems

Asked whether having one cornerback follow Nacua would help, Jones explained, "They move Puka so many different places. Having some experience playing against him a couple years ago, tried that, and they're jetting him across left and right. They're inserting him into the line of scrimmage, and so you have a corner trying to track that. It becomes difficult because now he's in a space that he's not used to. He's gotta fit the run, and he's not a linebacker, and you wanna keep certain guys out of that." And Stafford doesn't even have to throw it Nacua's way for any of that to matter.



That leaves Washington's linebacker corps with a big part of the job. Frankie Luvu didn't describe Nacua like a typical receiver. "Puka, he's like another running back," Luvu said, pointing to the screens and perimeter plays the Rams use to get him the ball. His solution wasn't complicated. "We've just got to keep him in the phone booth, and we'll be all right."



Rookie linebacker Sonny Styles sees the same problem. "He does a really good job with yards after the catch," Styles said. "So, it's going to be a big assignment in terms of getting him on the ground." Jones said that responsibility extends beyond the secondary. Linebackers and even edge rushers dropping into coverage have to know where Nacua is before the snap. Washington still has to get him on the ground once Stafford delivers the ball.



The Commanders have already seen what happens when an opponent's top receiver gets going. Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught 10 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns against Washington in Week 3, despite the Commanders winning 33-31. Jones specifically pointed to Seattle's success late in that game as something Washington cannot repeat against Nacua. "Our premium awareness has to be at an all-time high," Jones said. K'Lavon Chaisson sees the defensive front as another part of the solution, with Washington needing to create problems for Stafford before he can get the ball out.

Slow down Puka Nacua.

Slow down Matthew Stafford.



The Commanders defense knows what they have to do on Sunday vs. the Rams.



K'Lavon Chaisson said, "it's going to start up front. Creating as much havoc as possible." pic.twitter.com/wK63EhNtAI — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) November 4, 2026

Having Trey Amos back gives Washington more flexibility at cornerback, while Nick Cross can work closer to the line of scrimmage or deeper in coverage. Washington has also removed some of the layers from its defense to help players communicate and react faster. The unit showed progress against Philadelphia, but McVay and Nacua will present a different challenge Sunday. Keeping everyone on the same page, regardless of where Nacua lines up, will be just as important as the coverage itself.



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