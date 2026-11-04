Commanders News: Both Starting DTs Hit IR as Rams’ Matthew Stafford Deals With Arm Soreness | Burgundy Roundup

Washington put Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Jeremy McNichols on IR, then claimed Robert Henry Jr. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has arm soreness before Sunday. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Tuesday made three more Commanders absences official. Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Jeremy McNichols went on injured reserve. Payne is out for the season; Kinlaw and McNichols must miss at least four games.



Robert Henry Jr. is back in Washington. The Commanders claimed him off waivers after Seattle waived him Monday to activate Jadarian Price. The Seahawks had signed Henry from Washington’s practice squad on October 6. Henry has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game, so his return gives Washington another option without settling who takes McNichols’ snaps. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler are the other backs on the active roster, with Devin Neal and Craig Reynolds still on the practice squad.



Terry McLaurin was watching Sunday’s win from home, but his teammates made sure he was part of it. Jayden Daniels and Mike Sainristil wore shirts bearing his picture before the game. After Stefon Diggs scored, he joined Daniels, Antonio Williams and Josh Conerly Jr. at a camera for McLaurin’s “Scary Terry” celebration. Williams said the receivers wanted McLaurin to see it.



The Rams had their own roster work Tuesday. They placed Dean Connors on injured reserve after he broke his hand against the Chargers, then waived Alex Bachman, who had handled nine punt returns and 13 kickoff returns this season. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum remain in the backfield. Bachman’s departure leaves Los Angeles with a punt return job to fill before Sunday.



Los Angeles also signed Cam Lampkin from its practice squad to the active roster, brought Nyzier Fourqurean back to the practice squad and released linebacker Garrett Nelson from that unit. The cornerback move comes with Jaylen Watson’s shoulder and Trent McDuffie’s back under observation. Watson aggravated his injury against the Chargers. McVay said Monday that McDuffie felt better than expected, but neither player has an official Week 9 practice designation yet.



Then there’s Matthew Stafford. He left Sunday’s game with ice on his right elbow, and McVay acknowledged soreness in his throwing arm. Ian Rapoport said Tuesday he expects Stafford to be ready for Washington. The Rams’ first injury report arrives Wednesday, when Stafford is also scheduled to speak with reporters.

Commanders News From the Day

Payne reportedly suffered a season-ending Jones fracture during Friday's practice, while McNichols is expected to miss significant time with a midfoot injury. Tim Settle Jr. and Shy Tuttle remain available at defensive tackle, although Washington could still look for additional help. Byron Cowart was elevated from the practice squad before the Philly game; he isn't automatically part of the active roster for the Rams game. Jer'Zhan Newton is still in his 21-day practice window and must be activated before he can play.

At 2-4-1, the Commanders have reasons to examine the interior offensive line, defensive tackle, and possibly running back before the November 10 trade deadline at 4 p.m. Eastern. Daron Payne's foot injury and the availability questions around Javon Kinlaw and Jer'Zhan Newton leave the defensive front short. Jeremy McNichols' midfoot injury could create another need, pending additional scans. The three pairings below are my proposals for how Peters could improve the roster this season.

We have claimed RB Robert Henry Jr. off waivers from Seattle pic.twitter.com/KrBsy1cjmu — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 3, 2026

While the Washington Commanders have struggled to stop opponents from getting explosive plays, they haven't been very successful at getting them either. That changed Sunday night. With 2:51 left in the third quarter, Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels found receiver Treylon Burks for 53 yards, moving Washington from its own 40 to Philadelphia’s 7. It came exactly one play after Dorance Armstrong forced Tanner McKee’s fumble, which Charles Omenihu recovered, and it was the longest reception this season by a Commanders player.

Chig Okonkwo had only a 17.4 percent chance of catching his 21-yard reception in the third quarter against the Eagles, according to @ZebraTechnology. pic.twitter.com/2hik9kmqRO — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 3, 2026

Here's what we do know: the Commanders scored 27 unanswered points after that moment and took a 27-10 victory over the Eagles. No one said it publicly after the game, but Daniels' address to the offense served as an unofficial turning point during a night in which the Commanders needed a win. To the players, it was everything they expected from Daniels, who took another step in his development as a leader.

Players who worked out for Washington today:



G Zack Johnson

C Doug Kramer

C Michael Niese

G Brandon Walton — John Keim (@john_keim) November 3, 2026

The penalties and miscues Washington’s coaching staff had vowed to clean up during the bye week continued to plague the team early as Washington’s offense had 4 penalties, 1 dropped pass, 1 fumble, and 1 missed field goal during the first three drives of Sunday night’s game. The Commanders would finish with 7 penalties for 50 yards in the first half, after simplifying their offense in an attempt to clean up the pre-snap mistakes. The NFL average for an entire game this season is right around eight per team.

Jayden Daniels is the only QB who has 100+ dropbacks without an interception this season 🎯 @FantasyPtsData pic.twitter.com/9eXN3kGgzR — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) November 3, 2026

Here's where things get interesting. Washington beat Philadelphia by 17 points, scored 27 unanswered, and somehow managed to drop two spots in NFL.com's rankings. Meanwhile, Pro Football Talk moved the Commanders up six spots, and Sports Illustrated jumped them five. Same game, three very different opinions. If you're wondering why I enjoy looking at these polls each week, there's a pretty good example.

Podcasts

Are the results in? - Last Man Standig

Commanders insider Ben Standig opens the episode with thoughts on three players landing on IR, including Javon Kinlaw, and the return of RB Robert Henry Jr. Then Ben welcomes 106.7 The Fan's Grant Paulsen.

Episode 1,445 - Deep dive on Jayden Daniels vs. Eagles both in terms of play & leadership. Key stats on his aggressive throwing downfield.



Why isn't the penalty problem going away?



Pass rush & secondary rounding into form? Trust the defense vs. the Rams?https://t.co/3DKBh49qpJ — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) November 3, 2026

🐑 Gearing Up For the Rams, Trey Amos’ Return & Moving On Up The NFC East! | Get Loud | Commanders

Interviews

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