Sonny Styles Takes On Major Responsibility in Washington’s Defense — Commanders Daily

The Washington Commanders drafted linebacker Sonny Styles with the No. 7 overall pick for a multitude of reasons, including his size, athletic skill set, and ability to play multiple positions at a high level. But his most important trait may have nothing at all to do with making tackles. Commanders HC Dan Quinn told reporters Wednesday that Styles and veteran Frankie Luvu will both have a hand in making defensive calls on the field this season. To frame that correctly, Washington is ready to entrust a rookie with a portion of the communication duties in a defense intentionally built around disguise, changing fronts, and making adjustments before the snap.



At the start of camp, Quinn made it clear that both Styles and Luvu were candidates for the green dot, but Washington intended to use the preseason to work out the details before making a decision. "The first thing I would say, it’s on the field who’s going to play the most in the packages. Sonny’s more than capable of doing that. Frankie as well. We’ve done it at safety before in the past, but I anticipate it’ll likely come from the linebacker group. But it’ll even be in the preseason games, honestly, to see who we feel best with. But nothing that has to be decided anytime soon." A little over a month later, Washington appears to have landed on a shared approach, with both Styles and Luvu expected to handle communication responsibilities depending on the package.

Dan Quinn said linebacker is a position that requires leadership and rookie Sonny Styles has shown that. He'll work with Frankie Luvu and both players will be making calls on the field/having green dot responsibilities. pic.twitter.com/4DPGE0du2X — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 2, 2026

More than just wearing the communication helmet and receiving the call from Daronte Jones, the green-dot player has to communicate that information quickly, make sure the defense is aligned correctly, and help adjust when the offense changes the picture before the snap. Being a physical monster is one thing; coaches will give you field time because they need you to make plays. But prove you're smart, and coaches will look to leverage that intelligence.



Quinn has continued to point out that trust throughout camp. He said Wednesday that Styles has spent a lot of time learning the defense and called him a player on an "upward trajectory." He also tied the linebacker position directly to leadership, which is exactly what this role demands. Washington isn't just asking Styles to know where he is supposed to be; they're asking him to help make sure everyone else knows where they are supposed to be, too.



Having Luvu share that responsibility should help. Styles won't be thrown into every situation alone, and the veteran gives Washington another experienced voice who can handle the communication when personnel packages change. That should give Jones flexibility in who wears the green dot while still allowing Styles to grow into the role without forcing every part of the defense onto him at once.



The bigger takeaway is how quickly Washington appears willing to trust him. There were always questions about how much Styles would be asked to handle as a rookie, especially in a defense with this many moving parts. The answer is becoming pretty clear. Washington didn't draft him seventh overall just to make plays. They drafted him to become one of the pieces the defense can eventually revolve around, and giving him a hand in directing it before his first regular-season snap shows they may already be treating him that way.

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