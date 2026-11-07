How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams: TV Channel, Start Time, Streaming, and Radio

The Washington Commanders return to Northwest Stadium Sunday to face the Los Angeles Rams after scoring 27 unanswered points in their 27-10 win over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. Washington enters the matchup at 2-4-1, while the Rams come to town at 4-4.



The Commanders will be without two more receivers Sunday after Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown were ruled out Friday. Terry McLaurin is already out for the season, leaving Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams as the only available receivers on Washington's roster who have caught a pass for the team this season. Los Angeles has injury concerns of its own, although the Rams activated Myles Garrett from injured reserve Saturday.



Here is everything you need to know to watch, stream, and listen to the Commanders' Week 9 matchup against the Rams.

In This Article

Commanders vs. Rams Game Information

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Northwest Stadium, Landover, Maryland

TV: FOX

Washington leads the all-time series against the Rams 24-13-1, including a 10-7 record at home.

Los Angeles won the teams' last meeting, 28-20, on Dec. 17, 2023, at SoFi Stadium.

The Commanders will retire Hall of Fame running back John Riggins' No. 44 during a halftime ceremony.

Rams coaches Kliff Kingsbury and Brian Johnson, who previously worked with Jayden Daniels in Washington, return to Northwest Stadium. Their familiarity with Daniels could be a factor Sunday.

How to Watch Commanders vs. Rams

Viewing Map for Week 9's Early Games on Fox | 506 Sports

FOX will carry Sunday's game in select television markets. Fans should check their local FOX listings to confirm availability.



Play-by-play: Chris Myers

Analyst: Mark Schlereth

Sideline: Jen Hale



In the Washington, D.C., market, the game will air on FOX 5 (WTTG). Los Angeles viewers can watch on FOX 11 (KTTV). Fans outside those markets should check their local FOX listings for coverage.

How to Stream Commanders vs. Rams

Fans in markets carrying Sunday's game can stream the broadcast through FOX One. Live TV streaming services that carry a participating local FOX affiliate can also provide access through eligible plans.



NFL+ subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.



For fans outside the FOX broadcast area, NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube or YouTube TV provides access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games, subject to applicable restrictions.



International viewers can watch through NFL Game Pass International on DAZN, depending on their location and local broadcasting agreements.

How to Listen to Commanders vs. Rams

Washington's radio broadcast will be available on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM) and throughout the Commanders Radio Network.



Play-by-play: Bram Weinstein

Analyst: London Fletcher

Sideline: Logan Paulsen

Fans can also listen through the iHeartRadio app. The Commanders' Spanish-language broadcast features Moises Linares and Juan Romero and is also available through iHeartRadio.



The team's official pregame show begins two hours before kickoff and can be heard through the Commanders app. NFL+ subscribers also have access to live game audio across supported devices.



Fans can also listen on SiriusXM. Washington's broadcast will be available on channel 195 in vehicles and 831 through the SiriusXM app. The Rams' broadcast will air on channels 268 and 818, respectively.

Commanders vs. Rams Final Injury Report

Washington OUT

WR Treylon Burks — foot

WR Dyami Brown — calf

Burks missed all three practices this week, while Brown was limited Thursday before missing Friday's session with a calf injury.



Washington made three roster moves Saturday, activating defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton from injured reserve and removing him from the injury report. Newton practiced fully throughout the week and is eligible to play Sunday after missing the season's first seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.



The Commanders also placed Dyami Brown on injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Jaden Bradley from the practice squad. Bradley gives Washington additional depth at receiver with Brown and Treylon Burks unavailable against the Rams.



Jayden Daniels, Sam Cosmi, John Bates, and Shy Tuttle finished the week without game designations.

LA Rams OUT

CB Jaylen Watson — shoulder

TE Terrance Ferguson — ankle/hamstring

LA Rams DOUBTFUL

LS Joe Cardona — ankle

LA Rams QUESTIONABLE

CB Trent McDuffie — back

S Kam Curl — foot

TE Colby Parkinson — ribs

LB Grant Stuard — hamstring

WR Jordan Whittington — back

McDuffie missed every practice this week, while Curl returned to limited participation Friday. Los Angeles could be without multiple defensive backs Sunday, although the final decisions will come with the inactive lists.



As expected, the Rams activated Myles Garrett from injured reserve Saturday. He is expected to make his first appearance since the season opener when Los Angeles faces Washington on Sunday. The Rams also activated running back Ronnie Rivers from injured reserve and placed cornerback Jaylen Watson on IR. Watson will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury.



The full list of Los Angeles injuries and practice participation is available in the Rams' official injury report.

Washington enters Sunday's matchup looking for its first two-game winning streak of the season. The Commanders' defense recorded five sacks against Philadelphia last week, and now faces Matthew Stafford and a Rams offense featuring Puka Nacua, who has 565 receiving yards this season.



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