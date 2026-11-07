The Washington Commanders released their final injury report Friday ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The report listed two of Washington's receivers, Treylon Burks (foot) and Dyami Brown (calf), as officially OUT against the Rams. Burks missed practice all week with an injured foot that he's been dealing with since the 49ers game, while Brown was added to Thursday's report as limited before missing Friday's practice.



With Terry McLaurin already out for the season, Washington will need more from Stefon Diggs and Antonio Williams, who led the team with seven targets and five catches for 54 yards against Philadelphia. Van Jefferson could see more work, and Luke McCaffrey is another option. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke Friday about Jefferson's readiness: "I liked his approach. I liked his readiness, and so when called upon, I'd expect he'd play well." Rookie Jaden Bradley could also be elevated from the practice squad, although Washington hasn't announced that move.



Elsewhere on the report, Jer'Zhan Newton is questionable with his pectoral injury despite practicing fully all three days. Newton is still in his 21-day practice window and must be activated from injured reserve before he can play. That decision carries some weight with Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw now on IR. Shy Tuttle (shoulder) was limited all week but carries no game designation, while Sam Cosmi (knee) returned to full participation Friday. John Bates (shoulder) was limited throughout the week but has no game designation either.



Los Angeles has some injury problems of its own, particularly in the secondary. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (shoulder) is out, while Trent McDuffie (back) is questionable after missing every practice this week. Former Commanders safety Kam Curl (foot) is also questionable after returning to limited practice Friday. The Rams could be short-handed in the secondary, although McDuffie's and Curl's availability won't be settled until closer to kickoff.



The Rams also listed long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) as doubtful, with tight end Colby Parkinson (ribs), linebacker Grant Stuard (hamstring), and receiver Jordan Whittington (back) questionable. Quarterback Matthew Stafford practiced fully throughout the week, while head coach Sean McVay expects Myles Garrett to play Sunday, pending his activation from injured reserve. Tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle/hamstring) was ruled out after injuring his hamstring in Friday’s practice.

Commanders vs. Rams — Week 9 Final Injury Report

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Treylon Burks Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT Dyami Brown Calf -- Limited DNP OUT John Bates Shoulder Limited Limited Limited -- Sam Cosmi Knee Limited Limited Full -- Shy Tuttle Shoulder Limited Limited Limited -- Jayden Daniels Left elbow Full Full Full -- Jer'Zhan Newton Pectoral Full Full Full Questionable Colson Yankoff Knee Full Full Full -- Josh Conerly Jr. Finger -- Full Full --

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