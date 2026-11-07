10 Commanders Quotes Show Receiver Injuries Aren't Washington's Only Problem

The Washington Commanders have a win to build on after beating the Philadelphia Eagles, but they have a new set of problems to deal with before the Los Angeles Rams visit Sunday.



Treylon Burks and Dyami Brown have been ruled out, leaving Jayden Daniels with a depleted receiving corps. The Rams have Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett is expected back, and Matthew Stafford presents a different challenge for a Washington defense coming off its best pass-rushing performance of the season.



From Stefon Diggs trying to explain the offense's slow starts to Dan Quinn discussing the limitations of Washington's receiver depth, this week's press conferences provided plenty to consider.



Here are 10 quotes that help define where the Commanders stand entering Week 9.

10. Jayden Daniels — “One day I hope to get there”

Question: What does Daniels admire about Matthew Stafford's game, and has he learned anything from their relationship over the years?



“Yeah, I mean, me and him have a good relationship over the years. You know, we trained at the same spot in Southern California. But just the way he's able to spin a football and, you know, have so much control over a football. You know, one day I hope to get there. But it's just so much respect and admiration for his game and, you know, how he plays the position.”

9. Sonny Styles — “Sometimes his eyes are going to lie to you”

Question: What makes Stafford difficult to defend, particularly with his experience reading coverages and manipulating defenders?



“Yeah, I mean, obviously he's been playing for a long time. So he's seen a lot of different looks, a lot of different defenses. So disguise is going to be at a premium. Got to be able to disguise really well. Make the look a little different pre-snap than what he sees post-snap. You know, he does a really good job with ball placement. Also does a really good job of manipulating using his eyes and his body language. Think he's going to throw it one way, ends up throwing it the other way. So, just being really disciplined in your zone. Like, sometimes his eyes are going to lie to you. You feel like he's looking one way, he sees that route that you're working away from. So, just being disciplined in whatever your assignment is.”

8. Frankie Luvu — “We've just got to keep him in the phone booth”

Question: How does Puka Nacua's physicality and ability to work across the formation affect Washington's linebackers?



“Yeah, man, you know, Puka, he's like another running back. You know what I mean? He gets a lot of contact, you know, get the balls out, screens and a lot of perimeter stuff. Take the top off, in-breaking. So, like, he's that piece that glues everything together. So, you know, it's tough. But, man, like, respect to him. You know what I mean? But in our aspect, we've just got to keep him in the phone booth, and we'll be all right.”

7. Daronte Jones — “It becomes more of a chess match”

Question: Against a quarterback as experienced as Stafford, does Washington need to increase its pressure or be more selective about when it blitzes?



“Well, I'm sure a lot of defenses have tried that to speed him up, so to speak, but he's already sped up. I mean, the one thing about Stafford is his ability, he has the no-look passes. He understands, he has a clock in his head, and so everything has to be calculated when you wanna send pressure, when you don't, when you wanna have the front, when you wanna have the illusion of it. And so it becomes more of a chess match in that light, more so just having blitzes just for the sake of blitzing.”

6. Dan Quinn — Van Jefferson's decision to stay in Washington

Question: With the receiver injuries creating a larger potential role for Van Jefferson, how important was his decision to return to Washington despite having other opportunities?



“I told him, I think it was before he came up, I said, I really appreciate him putting his trust in us to come back here. We knew it was a deep group during training camp. And so he wasn't here the first time on our practice squad. And I knew there would be a little bit of a leap of faith knowing he was going to come back on the practice squad. It was still a deep group that we had. And sure enough, here it is where he was going to commit to it, even though this may not happen where he had chances to go play. But I liked his approach. I liked his readiness. And so when called upon, I'd expect he'd play well based on how much he stayed into it. And so I think just for me, the gratitude for him staying to it.”

5. Stefon Diggs — “There's no magic wand to do it”

Question: Washington has started slowly in consecutive games. How does the offense correct those problems when the team believes it has practiced well during the week?



“Sh*t, I don't know. I mean, I think just in practice, I wouldn't even say that because we stack some good days in practice, and you go in the game. I don't know. You might have a little bit of this/that here and there, but it seems like we just kind of got to hone in on the details. And, you know, when I say execute better, it's all of us. So, I don't know. There's no magic wand to do it. We just got to, you know, go in the game with the right mindset and everybody play as one.”

4. David Blough — Jayden Daniels is still learning a new language

Question: How close is Daniels to mastering Washington's new offensive system, particularly the mental responsibilities that come with playing quarterback?



“We talk about this a lot. We talk about quarterbacks in their prime and probably not hitting it mentally until you're into your 30s. So he is learning a new language, truthfully. And there was a ton of growth in May and June, and there's a ton of growth every week now. So I wouldn't say mastery is there, but it's not there for anybody, any quarterback in this league who's getting to play in new systems. And so that's the fun part for us is kind of chasing the comfort of understanding the system.”

3. David Blough — Washington can't simply double-team Aaron Donald

Question: Against a premium defensive lineman like Donald, what problems arise when an offense commits additional blockers to double-team him?



“Yeah, I mean, the thing they've got, they've got a lot of really good defensive linemen. Zero's rushing the quarterback at an elite rate, 95's back on the field. He's a premium player. There's a lot of really good rushers. And give credit to their coaching staff, too. They don't just allow you to always double-team Aaron Donald. So we're gonna have to be really intentional with our protection plan to handle what they do up front. And it's a great challenge, man. They do a really good job.”

2. Jayden Daniels — “Nobody's bigger than the standard that we have set”

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) kneels on the field before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Question: After Daniels gathered his teammates on the sideline against Philadelphia, how does he maintain that sense of urgency and accountability throughout the week?



“Yeah, I think it's just that same urgency throughout the week. And I'm not saying that we don't have that. But, you know, we've got to stop shooting ourselves in the foot. And it starts with practice, starts with the accountability from, you know, myself to the other 10 guys in the huddle. And just let them know, like, nobody's bigger than the standard that we have set. And if you mess up or, you know, stuff like that, you know, there's going to be consequences for it.”

1. Dan Quinn — Practice repetitions can only do so much for Washington's receivers

Question: With only two available receivers who have caught passes for Washington this season, how does the team compensate for the lack of game experience among the other options?



“Yeah, they've caught a lot in practice. I would say that. I don't think there's a way to compensate in that for the game, Nikki, but going into it to have the trust to get into it, it is part of what we do when we think of our 70-man roster. It's not these guys here, these guys here. So being part of that, and these are those times where it does benefit to say like everybody gets reps, everybody's playing. So there's not a natural tendency to work back to not put in the work for that game plan just because you just don't know when a moment comes up when you need to do it.”

Washington recovered from a 10-point deficit against Philadelphia, but the problems that contributed to that slow start haven't disappeared. Injuries have also forced the coaching staff to reconsider how it distributes opportunities on offense.



The Rams bring a different set of challenges on both sides of the ball. What Washington has emphasized throughout the week—communication, execution, and preparation throughout its roster—will matter Sunday.



Get your Commanders updates delivered instantly to your phone by subscribing to our Facebook Messenger News Channel.