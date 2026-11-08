Commanders vs. Rams Weather Forecast: Wind Could Matter Early

Sunday looks like a good afternoon to be at Northwest Stadium. The Washington Commanders host the Los Angeles Rams with sunshine in the forecast and temperatures expected to stay in the low 60s during the game. The wind is worth keeping an eye on early, particularly when either team has a shot at a deep throw or a long field goal.



Washington is 2-4-1 coming off its win over Philadelphia. The Rams are 4-4, and kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 8, in Landover, Maryland.

Commanders-Rams Weather Forecast at Kickoff

The National Weather Service’s hourly forecast for Landover has it at 61 degrees for kickoff, with a west wind around 11 mph and gusts up to 21 mph. Rain chances are listed at 0% through the game window, and sustained winds are expected to ease as the afternoon goes on.



Forecast updated Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2:31 p.m. ET. All times are Eastern.

Time Temperature Sustained Wind Gusts 9 a.m. — parking lots open 52°F NW 10 mph 21 mph 11 a.m. — stadium gates open 57°F W 11 mph 22 mph 1 p.m. — kickoff 61°F W 11 mph 21 mph 2 p.m. 63°F W 10 mph 20 mph 3 p.m. 63°F W 9 mph 18 mph 4 p.m. 63°F SW 8 mph 17 mph

How the Weather Could Affect Commanders vs. Rams

Washington is already working around injuries at receiver, and giving Jayden Daniels time against the Rams’ pass rush is the first concern when it wants to throw deep. If the Commanders get a clean pocket, the gusts are worth accounting for. A ball that stays in the air longer gives the wind more time to move it.



Drew Stevens has already hit from 57 yards at Northwest Stadium, but the wind could change what feels like a reasonable attempt early Sunday. A kick into the wind can lose carry, while the same breeze could help from the other end. Warmups should give Stevens and Dan Quinn a better idea of his range in each direction.

Northwest Stadium Weather for Fans

The Commanders’ gameday guide lists the RedZone lot opening at 8 a.m., general parking at 9 a.m., Legends Plaza at 10 a.m. and stadium gates at 11 a.m.



It could be around 46 degrees when the RedZone lot opens and 52 when the other lots open, with a breeze through the morning. Bring a light jacket if you’re tailgating. By the time you’re in your seat for kickoff, it should be in the low 60s.



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