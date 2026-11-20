It's been three games since we last updated the Washington Commanders Rookie Power Rankings, and the class is starting to separate itself. Washington is 2-1 since the bye, with several rookies continuing to take on significant roles while others are still trying to establish themselves. We've also got some movement in the rankings this time around, so here's where everyone stands after nine games.



1. LB Sonny Styles - Previous: No. 1

Sonny Styles continues to make it difficult for anyone to take the top spot away from him. The rookie linebacker has 80 tackles through nine games, including 13 in each of Washington's last two contests against the Rams and Giants. He's now reached 13 tackles in four of his last five games, with 34 coming in the three games since our previous rankings. Styles has also recorded five tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and four passes defensed this season.



The Pro Football Focus grades haven't necessarily followed that production. Styles' overall grade has dropped from 68.9 in our last edition to 66.2, ranking 33rd among 82 qualifying linebackers. But there's more to his game than simply collecting tackles, and we saw a perfect example against New York.



With the Giants facing third-and-three late in the fourth quarter, Styles recognized the formation, adjusted to what he believed was coming, and dropped J.J. McCarthy for a two-yard loss. That stop helped give Jayden Daniels one more opportunity, which he turned into the game-winning touchdown. For a rookie who has already played 567 defensive snaps, those are the kinds of plays that keep him at No. 1.

Sonny Styles vs The Backfield.



The Commanders rookie LB is now the 3rd favorite (10%) to win DROY on Kalshi 😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/qRNqeFos0s — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) November 19, 2026

2. WR Antonio Williams - Previous: No. 2

Antonio Williams continues to push Styles for the top spot, although his situation has become a little more complicated. Through nine games, Williams has 28 receptions for 326 yards (11.6 per catch) and two touchdowns, including the 31-yarder against the Giants that gave Washington a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.



Since the bye, Williams has caught 10 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, but his playing time tells us more about how Washington views him. He played 50 of 60 offensive snaps against Philadelphia (83%), followed by 52 of 62 against the Rams (84%) and 59 of 69 against the Giants (86%). That's 161 snaps over three games, more than any other Washington receiver during that stretch.



His PFF overall grade has slipped from 74.0 to 70.3, but the opportunities are clearly there. What hasn't followed is a comparable increase in targets. Williams was targeted just twice against New York despite leading the receivers in playing time, something Dan Quinn addressed this week. With Terry McLaurin out for the season, Washington needs Williams involved more often, particularly on early downs. The next step isn't getting him onto the field; it's getting him the football.

Antonio Williams was sensational Sunday night. Unguardable pic.twitter.com/uh06r9UegT — Nick Akridge (@nick_akridge) November 2, 2026

3. K Drew Stevens - Previous: No. 3

Remember when Drew Stevens was struggling to make extra points early in the season? That hasn't been much of an issue lately. Since the bye, Stevens has made seven of eight field-goal attempts and all five extra points, bringing his season totals to 17-of-20 on field goals (85%) and 15-of-18 on extra points (83.3%).



Stevens connected on four field goals against Philadelphia, becoming the first Washington rookie to do so since James Tuthill in 2002. He followed that performance by making both attempts against the Rams and his only attempt against the Giants. PFF still has him at a 59.0 field-goal grade, but his improvement since the first two games is difficult to ignore. The rookie who set two franchise kicking records earlier this season is becoming a much more dependable option for Washington.

Welcome to the Drew Stevens era.



🏈 16/19 on the season

🏈 12/12 inside of 50 yards

🏈 13/14 since Week 2 pic.twitter.com/fyzQEfhaTF — Grant Paulsen (@GrantPaulsen) November 9, 2026

4. EDGE Joshua Josephs - Previous: No. 5

Joshua Josephs moves up one spot, but not because he's suddenly become the pass rusher we saw during the preseason. His playing time remains limited, with 14 defensive snaps against Philadelphia, 18 against the Rams, and just 10 against the Giants. Through nine games, he's played 128 defensive snaps and has yet to record a sack.



PFF has Josephs at 51.9 overall, an improvement from his 44.6 grade in our last edition. The pass-rush production still hasn't materialized, but he's at least maintaining a role in Washington's defensive rotation. With Matt Gulbin's latest opportunity not going particularly well, that's enough to move Josephs ahead of him.

5. C Matt Gulbin - Previous: No. 4

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Matt Gulbin (66) gets ready to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matt Gulbin got another opportunity against the Rams when Lucas Patrick suffered a concussion, but things didn't go as Washington hoped. Gulbin played 35 offensive snaps at center, allowing a sack, a quarterback hit, and a hurry on 28 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF. His season grade has dropped from 63.2 to 45.3, including a 27.2 pass-blocking grade.



What happened four days later against New York is just as important. With Patrick still unavailable, Washington turned to Nick Allegretti rather than Gulbin. Allegretti played all 69 offensive snaps at center, and the offensive line allowed just one sack in the win. I've already made the case for keeping Allegretti involved at center, and with Patrick now cleared from concussion protocol, Gulbin could find himself further down the pecking order. That's enough to drop him one spot.

6. QB Athan Kaliakmanis - Previous: No. 6

There isn't much new to report on Athan Kaliakmanis, who hasn't played an offensive snap since replacing Marcus Mariota against Indianapolis in Week 4. His 15-of-33 performance for 186 yards, a touchdown, and an interception remains his only regular-season action. With Jayden Daniels starting and Mariota back as the primary backup, Kaliakmanis has returned to his developmental role.

7. G Tanoa Togiai - Previous: No. 7

Tanoa Togiai remains on Washington's active roster but has yet to play an offensive snap this season. He was inactive again against Philadelphia and New York, leaving him in the same position he's occupied since making the team as an undrafted rookie. Until he gets an opportunity, there's nothing new to evaluate.

The Commanders will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, giving the rookies another chance to build on what they've done so far. With eight games remaining, there's still plenty of time for these rankings to change.



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