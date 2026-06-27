Commanders Roster Ranking No. 20: John Bates Has Rare Value as Blocking Tight End

John Bates is not No. 20 on this roster ranking because he is one of Washington’s most dangerous receiving threats. He lands here because he gives the Commanders something every serious offense needs: a physical, reliable, assignment-sound tight end who can help control the edge of the formation.



Bates arrived in Washington shortly after the franchise selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. In 82 games since then, he has been targeted 104 times and has 72 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns. The numbers that do not appear in the traditional receiving columns are the ones that matter the most to Bates, as you can see from his PFF grades listed below. He is not on the roster to carry any part of the passing game. He is here to be physical and impose his will on others in a non-glamorous way.



That is still something that matters in the league, and currently, Washington does not have anyone else in that room ready to take on the role of an in-line blocker to help protect quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Washington Commanders TE John Bates' PFF Grades | Pro Football Focus

Why John Bates is So Important

The importance of an in-line blocker who can catch the ball is hard to gauge in today's NFL. While that may sound simple, it is not as common as it once was. The position has shifted, along with the game, toward receiving ability, movement skills, and mismatch creation through athletic skills that tight ends in the 1970s and 1980s never even thought possible.



The value of having Bates in the lineup is that you can run behind him or use him to protect the edge, of course, but the real luxury is being able to line up in heavier personnel without the offense completely tipping its hand to opposing defenses. Bates may not be the one finishing the play, but he can certainly be one of the reasons it works.

7 snaps for John Bates last night. 5 key blocks (showing 4) in the run game. Excellent physical toughness in a limited showing. pic.twitter.com/MRTRgfd7xl — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) August 19, 2025

John Bates Strengths and Weaknesses

Bates' biggest strength is the most obvious thing about him. He is one of the best blocking tight ends in football, and that will continue to be the foundation of what he brings to the table for the Commanders.



Zach Ertz once called Bates “the most dominant blocking tight end I've really ever seen.” That says a lot coming from a 13-year NFL veteran who knows the position and understands the kind of work it requires to be at that level.



His weakness is just as obvious: Bates is not built to be a dynamic receiving threat, and his role is not designed to create explosive plays in the passing game.

What Happens if John Bates Gets Hurt

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

If John Bates were to get injured, it would put strain on the team at a spot that it likely will not be able to replace in free agency. It would force the team to immediately use Ben Sinnott in that role, killing any plans they may have to use him as a weapon in new offensive coordinator David Blough's system and completely limiting him. Chig Okonkwo would be wasted shifting to that role, and Colson Yankoff and Lawrence Cager are decent depth pieces, but none of them is an exact replacement for Bates.



The offense would not fall apart without him, but the heavier looks would not be something you could trust as much. The call sheet would certainly shrink. Short-yardage and run-game packages would have to be re-worked or need completely different answers altogether.



Bates' value would become clear very quickly. He may not be a player who stands out on the field, but the offense would feel his absence.

Why We Ranked John Bates Here

Bates ranks in this spot because even though some may view him as a specialist, he is not easy to replace. This spot may be his absolute ceiling in rankings like this, but it is deserved. The players above him either bring more production or upside to the table, but ranking him any lower would devalue his importance.



For Washington, Bates is not on the roster to be Blough's passing-game centerpiece. He is there to make the structure stronger, sturdier, more physical, and much easier to trust in its details. That may not qualify him as a star, but it does make him one of the Commanders' 20 most important players entering the 2026 season.



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