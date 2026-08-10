Which Commanders Tight End Has the Most to Gain From John Bates’ Injury?

It never seems to take long for injuries to start piling up in the NFL world. Even now, just a week and some change into training camp, the Washington Commanders are already starting to buckle under the weight of an injury list that isn't getting any less cramped with names.

Even if we look past Laremy Tunsil's torn triceps, a brutal break that already looks to throw off the balance of the Commanders' reworked offensive line, Washington fans may have to trek through a good deal of the upcoming preseason before getting a clear look at how the new-and-improved roster will play together.

On the topic of the squad's blocking, a few other key protectors may similarly find themselves ill-prepared for this Friday's kickoff against the Miami Dolphins. Starting center Nick Allegretti has yet to be cleared to fully return from his calf strain, and physical tight end John Bates continues to commit to his own rehabilitation process following a hamstring injury.

All players accounted for at practice except:



CB Trey Amos

C Nick Allegretti

LT Laremy Tunsil

TE John Bates — Martenzie Johnson (@10zJohnson) August 10, 2026

Presently slated as the Commanders' second-string tight end, the latter mention is much more critical to Washington's success than outsiders give him credit for. Bates started 11 games last season, guaranteeing even more protection for his quarterbacks than they already had, combining masterful technique with plain brute force to surge into one of the most elite role-playing contributors on the depth chart.

John Bates be moving that furniture around pic.twitter.com/73lYissxgU — paul williams (@paulwillFGP) July 10, 2025

He won't miss more than a few more weeks, but he leaves behind a tight end rotation that, while talented and versatile, will feel his absence. Both regular starter Chig Okonkwo and patient prospect Ben Sinnott have a lot to gain from filling in for Bates, though one has much more to prove than the other.

Sinnott's Strong Summer Close

While established as a jumbo pass-catching threat, Okonkwo already seems poised to enjoy his longest leash yet this fall.

He's already spent all offseason since jumping from the Tennessee Titans to the Commanders getting discussed as a valued receiver, and he'll have even more room to work with following the team's Stefon Diggs acquisition. The newly signed free agent, along with regular touchdown threat Terry McLaurin, will open up plenty of downfield space for the athletic Okonkwo to sit in.

Dec 28, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo (85) scores a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Commanders know who he is; he can run, catch the football, and block passably when he needs to. That same clarity can't be shared by younger understudy Sinnott, who's yet to carve out quite as distinctive a niche as Okonkwo, let alone Bates.

Despite being generally buried beneath Bates and the since-departed Zach Ertz, Sinnott remained a deep-cut regular since getting drafted to D.C. two seasons ago alongside star quarterback Jayden Daniels. He's managed 33 appearances as a pro, but the alleged jack-of-all-trades never seemed like a smooth fit within former offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury's static approach.

Sinnott struck eagle-eyed viewers as a strong blocker in space whenever he was granted the opportunities to shine, instinctively fitting in well during trick plays as an open-field disruptor. Any ability to fire off a spur-of-the-moment Bates impression, a real possibility under creative Kingsbury replacement David Blough, could buy him in-game opportunities to demonstrate any pass-catching potential he's yet to show off.

#Commanders TE Ben Sinnott to @JPFinlayNBCS on the new offense:



“I love it. I think this one really fits my play style, the kind of player I am”#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/zVeFVbh39C — Full Command (@FullCommandShow) June 26, 2026

He's earned a mere five starts over both healthy campaigns, but the time to impress in- and out-of-house evaluators alike may await Sinnott at this week's end. He has the chance to not only clearly leap ahead of talented receiver Colson Yankoff on the positional depth chart, but also clarify to hungry Washington fans that he has the talent and direction to aid Daniels' contending odds with this roster as yet another scouting report-worthy weapon.

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