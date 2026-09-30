Washington’s Biggest Defensive Turnaround Faces a New Challenge in London — Commanders Daily

Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders were one of the worst teams in football against the run in 2025, allowing 141.8 rushing yards per game, which ranked 30th in the NFL. Their defense allowed 18 rushing touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry to opposing offenses, which is unacceptable in any era in football.



This offseason, improving the defensive front was a major priority. Washington added Tim Settle, Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Leo Chenal, while investing the seventh overall draft pick in Sonny Styles, who has hit the ground running. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' vision lives by disruption at the line of scrimmage.



The Commanders are allowing 82 yards rushing per game, which is currently third in the league through three weeks. That's nearly a 60-yard improvement from last season for a football team that hasn't given up a rushing touchdown this season. Seattle managed only 44 yards on 18 carries, which is the fewest Washington has allowed since Week 13 of the 2024 season against Tennessee.

Rushing yards allowed by week:

Opponent Yards Allowed Philadelphia 136 Dallas 66 Seattle 44

Washington brought back Settle for his physical presence at nose tackle and to help clog running lanes, something he's done well since his days at Virginia Tech. Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw bring attitude, size, and strength to that tough interior while Oweh and Chaisson give the defense the much-needed edge in athleticism that changes games. Payne seems comfortable in Jones' system: "I just feel like I'm just being more versatile. Being able to play more outside, inside, you know, just being able to move along the line."



The defensive line's ability to clog lanes and occupy blockers creates opportunities for linebackers like Styles to make plays. After three games, Washington is currently allowing a full yard less per carry in 2026 than in 2025 (4.8 to 3.8).



Washington was already thin at linebacker with Frankie Luvu still nursing a groin injury and Leo Chenal out for the season with a neck fracture that required surgery; he's now recovering after Washington placed him on IR. Luvu traveled to London and is expected to participate in practice in some capacity, but his availability for Sunday is not guaranteed.



Rookie Sonny Styles played in all 67 defensive snaps last week, while Kain Medrano played 44 of 67 defense snaps after Chenal's injury. The team may have to lean heavily on the two again if Luvu can't play Sunday.



Washington faces an opponent Sunday who has had a lot of success on the ground so far, with the Colts averaging 103.3 yards a game and Jonathan Taylor rushing for 258 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 66 carries through three games. That total includes 98 yards against Baltimore and 92 yards and two touchdowns against Kansas City. Taylor also has nine receptions for 67 yards, bringing his total yards from scrimmage to 325.



While the passing defense has been a problem that opposing offenses have teed off on because of obvious communication issues, that shouldn't take away from the success they found facing the rush. It's also only been three games. Sunday will present the defense with another challenge: stopping Jonathan Taylor without one of the players specifically brought in to help establish it.



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