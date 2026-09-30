Commanders Rule Out Two Starters Before London Trip — Burgundy Roundup

Following a massive 33-31 upset over Seattle, Washington made headlines with Austin Ekeler's return, a successful neck surgery for Leo Chenal, and London travel plans. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Tuesday was a big day for the Washington Commanders as the team spent the day gearing up for a plane ride across the pond to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.



Less than an hour after posting pictures on X showing them boarding a plane to London, they announced that RG Sam Cosmi and S Nick Cross were OUT for Sunday's game and would not be making the trip. This gives us their Week 4 status a day in advance, and also means the team will have to play with a makeshift line and a reshuffled secondary again this weekend.

G Sam Cosmi (Concussion/Throat) and S Nick Cross (Illness) will not travel with the team tonight to London and are ruled out for Sunday’s game. — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2026

The team also signed OLB Charles Snowden to the practice squad this afternoon and placed OLB Marvin Jones Jr. on the practice squad injured list. They also placed LB Leo Chenal on the Reserve/Injured List and made the Austin Ekeler signing official.



This weekend, two current Commanders players will be making their first trip back to London since 2018, when they played on separate sidelines in a one-point thriller. Although Washington wasn't involved, it was still a great watch.



One of the funnier moments of the social media day came when the NFL's X account asked, "Who should be the @pepsi Rookie of the Week for Week 3?" The Washington Commanders' official account responded with a post of their own, even though Sonny Styles was not nominated, saying, "Sonny Styles: 5 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception."

Sonny Styles: 5 total tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception 🥱 https://t.co/gtFNXyuM85 pic.twitter.com/HXPkofD50S — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 29, 2026

The league is starting to notice that Amik Robertson has been playing his tail off every down. Robertson really answered defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' calls to "keep chopping."



This week's Commanders stock report has some obvious risers, which tends to happen when your team sees success against a franchise that has won 12 straight games. It also has one starter whose field time has drifted south.



If you haven't had a chance to check out the Commanders Victory Monday Notebook for the Seattle game, check it out, as it's filled with tons of information.

Commanders News From the Day

Last week's Stock Up, Stock Down came on the heels of a 0-2 start, and much of what we saw largely affirmed what we'd seen the week before. Beating Seattle 33-31 changed that just as quickly as it snapped the Seahawks' 12-game winning streak that stretched back into last season.

The Commanders began their 2026 season about as badly as any team could. They lost back-to-back road contests to division rivals and suffered a laundry list of injuries, including another dislocated elbow to starting quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The Washington Commanders' defensive unit entered Week 3 looking for a spark, something to light the fire that defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has instilled in those men since the offseason program began. Before the game, Jones was focused on them taking the next step: "The most glaring thing that [we] would love to see is just takeaways...guys are constantly attacking the ball, and that's where I think we need to grow and continue to progress that way so we can get the ball off these guys and get our offense some extra possessions."

Sonny Styles helped the @commanders defense get into the right look before Kain Medrano's Pick-6 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LE07ITusyh — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2026

Those situations were perfect for the blitz-heavy scheme of Commanders' defensive coordinator Daronte Jones. He was free to dial up enough pressure to keep Darnold and his receivers out of sync in key moments and just about protect a still-shaky Washington secondary.

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Podcasts

Second Thoughts: Run defense, Kain Medrano, Marcus Mariota, & More| John Keim Report

Commanders taking off? Wizards misunderstood? - Last Man Standig

Ben Standig is here for a busy day in Commanders land. Jayden Daniels to practice, but does that mean he plays in London? Leo Chenal/other injuries. Austin Ekeler returns. Good vibes after Sunday's win.

The HTTR4LIFE Mailbag

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