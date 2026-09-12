What D.J. Humphries’ Release Really Means for Washington’s Week 1 Roster — Commanders Daily

Washington released veteran tackle D.J. Humphries on Friday, paving the way for Brandon Coleman at left tackle. Meanwhile, Philadelphia will be without its top pass rusher for Week 1. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders abruptly released left tackle D.J. Humphries on Friday, just two days before the opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Humphries was signed 18 days after Laremy Tunsil went down with a torn triceps, after the team had already shifted Brandon Coleman back to the spot where he started 12 games as a rookie. The interesting part is that the move came with no corresponding move attached to it, meaning the team will carry an empty roster spot into Week 1.



In reality, the empty spot means less than you probably think it does; only 48 can dress on game day. There are a few possibilities for why the team did it, though: Either they trust Coleman enough with the position that they don't think he needs a direct backup (Andrew Wylie is the emergency swing tackle), or they already knew Humphries wasn't going to dress Sunday, and that the team was going to need an extra roster spot for Dorance Armstrong when he comes off the suspension list on Monday. As an extra, roster-related incentive, releasing Humphries before Sunday's game means Washington avoids the full-season termination-pay protection he would have qualified for by being on the Week 1 roster as a vested veteran of four-plus years.



The main issue is that if Coleman struggles or needs to come out of the game against Philly, the team will now have less veteran protection behind him. It shows the team has extreme confidence in Coleman and is willing to gamble that he can do the job.

Eagles Won't Have Jonathan Greenard for Week 1

After missing camp and preseason while recovering from a pec injury, Eagles edge rusher Jonathan Greenard was ruled out of Sunday's game against Washington. The move will give the Eagles one less rusher to pressure the Commanders' reshuffled offensive line, which is already a concern.

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