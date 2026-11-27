Each week during the regular season, we'll look at what the national media is saying about the Washington Commanders via various publications' NFL Power Polls. With it now being Week 12, Washington has suddenly given the national media something different to talk about.



The Washington Commanders are suddenly doing something they struggled to do earlier this season. Win close games.



Monday night's 22-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals gave Washington consecutive wins for the first time since 2024, and apparently the national media is starting to take notice. All nine publications we track each week moved the Commanders up in their latest power rankings for the second straight week.



Not bad for a team that was sitting at 2-5-1 just a few weeks ago.



* Side note: Many have asked whether these polls are helpful, which is a fair question. One way to look at them is as a way to broaden your perspective on what others believe. Not to mention, sometimes it's fun to see the national media guys bump around in the dark, chasing their tails, clueless.

Commanders Power Rankings

Note: The table above links each poll to the corresponding publication name.



Remember two weeks ago when six of the nine publications were questioning Dan Quinn's job security? Now NFL.com's Nick Shook is talking about Quinn's seat cooling off, while FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano is giving the head coach credit for keeping this team fighting. Funny how winning a couple of games changes the conversation. Of course, Quinn certainly wasn't getting much help from his own decisions earlier in the season, but Washington deserves some credit for refusing to go away.



Then there's WalterFootball, which now has the Commanders ranked No. 13, ahead of both the Giants and Cowboys. The site believes Washington is the most balanced team in the NFC East, which is quite a statement considering the Commanders are still two games behind New York. I'm not sure I'm ready to call Washington the division's best team, but watching Jayden Daniels deliver two straight game-winning drives certainly makes the argument a little more interesting.



Last week’s Power Ranking Index: No. 20

HIGHEST Ranking: No. 13

LOWEST Ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: Beat the Cincinnati Bengals on MNF 22-20

This week: @ Arizona Cardinals



ESPN had this to say (19th):



Luvu has rebounded after a tough 2025 season, when injuries to others forced him to rush more off the edge. In new coordinator Daronte Jones' defense, Luvu plays inside and has been an effective blitzer. He has also improved as a tackler compared to last season, averaging a career-high 8.4 tackles per game. And Luvu's pass rush rate entering Monday is the second highest of his career (25.6%). The main issue that could prevent an extension is Luvu's age, as he will be 31 at the start of next season. -- John Keim

CBS Sports had this to say (19th)



That's a big-time victory over the Bengals. Jayden Daniels really made the plays in the moment, which keeps this team's playoff hopes alive. — Pete Prisco



NFL.com had this to say (17th)



Two gutsy performances in crunch time by Jayden Daniels and Co. -- plus a strong defensive showing against a high-powered Bengals offense -- led the Commanders to two straight wins in prime time, uplifting Washington from a 2-5-1 hole to a 4-5-1 record that preserves its chance of staying in the race to win the NFC East. Perhaps even more importantly (from a morale-focused perspective), Dan Quinn’s seat has cooled after the last two outings. That’s a nice development for a franchise that could use some good news. By the way, Daniels’ steady improvement is also rather encouraging. — Nick Shook

Fox Sports had this to say (18th):



Give the embattled Dan Quinn a lot of credit. His team was staring at yet another lost season, but the Commanders kept playing like they were alive. In fact, they’ve been playing hard and reasonably well for most of the last six games, and on Monday night they really got something to show for it with a huge upset over the high-flying Bengals. Their defense did some number on Joe Burrow and that passing attack. They are now 3-2-1 in their last six, which keeps them within striking distance of the NFC East-leading Giants. Yeah, they’re two games back, but they own the tie-breaker. And they can make up a lot of ground over the next four weeks when they play the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons. — Ralph Vacchiano





Sports Illustrated had this to say (15th):



Unbelievable. Gutsy. Freeing. A win against one of the best teams remaining on their schedule, in prime time, where they had to manage the clock and spike the ball with seconds to play. This is a poetic way for the season to completely hinge on a moment. — Conor Orr

Yahoo Sports had this to say (18th):



Jayden Daniels is still capable of looking like a superstar at quarterback. When the Commanders looked like they had lost to the Bengals on a field goal with 46 seconds left, Daniels hit two passes to rookie Antonio Williams for a total of 64 yards, which set up a game-winning field goal as time expired. They were two great throws from Daniels and a great job by Williams to get open. Daniels finished with 289 yards, 122 of which went to Williams.



The Commanders remain two games behind the Giants in the NFC East. But Daniels and Williams kept the Commanders' season alive with two great plays in the final minute on Monday night. — Frank Schwab



Pro Football Talk had this to say (17th)



For the second time in three years, Jayden Daniels outdueled Joe Burrow in prime time. — Mike Florio



The Athletic had this to say (19th)



The Commanders quarterback played only seven games last year due to multiple injuries. He played game No. 8 of this season on Monday night and led the Commanders in both passing (225) and rushing yards (55) on the way to an upset of the Bengals via a game-winning drive that went 64 yards in 46 seconds. Daniels is 11th in the league in passer rating (96.1) and leads all quarterbacks with 335 rushing yards. — Chad Graff and Josh Kendall



Editor's note: Daniels finished with 289 passing yards against Cincinnati, not 225.



Walter Football had this to say (13th)



The Redskins are +430 to win the division on DraftKings in the wake of their win over the Bengals. That doesn't seem like a bad bet, considering that Washington is the most balanced team in the division. The Redskins have a better quarterback than the Giants do and a better defense than the Cowboys. They're not great anywhere, but they're at least not incompetent on either side of the ball.

Put all nine together, and the Commanders land at an average ranking of No. 17.2, up from last week's 20.1 and a considerable improvement from the No. 25.0 average just two weeks ago.



Washington is now 4-5-1, with a trip to Arizona coming Sunday and a chance to finally get back to .500. The national media is starting to believe in this team again. Now the Commanders need to show they can keep winning when they're supposed to.



We'll revisit these each week and see where the national pulse moves next.



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