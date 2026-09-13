NFC East Roundup: Cowboys Shuffle Backfield, Giants Eye Dallas, Eagles Shift LBs, and Washington Preps for Philly

With Week 1 here across the NFL, there is no shortage of notable news throughout the NFC East as the league begins the new year.

Around the NFC East

Dallas Cowboys News

“Maybe he was quiet because you didn’t have to tell him things over and over. He just did what he was told to do and he was good at it,” said Mark Cox, who was Parker’s head coach at Battlefield. “Maybe at the time he was more of a student of football then we all realized. That he was just soaking it all in.”

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Brev stay getting 🆙



Up Next 📺: #DALvsNYG 9/13 on NBC pic.twitter.com/CeE25vKFFv — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 11, 2026

The Dallas Cowboys will have another running back on the active roster to go along with Javonte Williams, Emari Demercado, and Hunter Luepke. They have signed Israel Abanikanda from the practice squad as a counter move to Malik Davis going on injured reserve with a hip injury. Sources indicate it could be season-ending. (Confirmed by Patrik Walker).



Abanikanda first came to the Cowboys last November after spending time with the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, and the Green Bay Packers. In January, he signed to a reserve/future contract before getting waived in August during final roster cuts. However, he was signed to the practice squad the next day.

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“Yeah, I think when it comes to his maturity, I think as far as being a pro, it’s cool to really see him be as dialed in meetings as he is,” receivers coach Junior Adams said. “The stuff that you guys probably don’t see just because you guys aren’t in the building. But just to see him in the classroom, taking the notes that he’s taking, having his iPad out. When [offensive coordinator] Klayton [Adams] asks him certain questions in those meetings, he’s quick to answer. And it’s progress, and I’m happy where he’s going.”

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Sunday, January 16, 1972

Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana

Final Score: Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3



The Cowboys entered New Orleans on a nine-game winning streak, but Miami presented a serious challenge. Don Shula’s Dolphins had gone 10-3-1 and featured Bob Griese, Larry Csonka and Paul Warfield. On this day, though, Dallas made them look ordinary.



The defense created the first breakthrough. Csonka lost his first fumble of the season and Chuck Howley recovered it, allowing Dallas to move into position for Mike Clark’s nine-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead. It was an early indication of how completely the Cowboys defense would control the game.

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“People don’t care how much you know,” London said, “until they know how much you care. And we’re in a profession where we just want, want and want, but Christian is a guy that’s given back in other ways.”



Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has seen it from Parker. Last Friday he saw first-round safety Caleb Downs — a football junkie and kindred spirit with Parker — watching extra film with his coordinator. It was another example of how Parker has connected with players in his first offseason in Dallas. Schottenheimer believes it’ll pay off later.

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New York Giants News

The long wait is almost over for the New York Giants as they open their 2026 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys, marking the start of the John Harbaugh era and a quest to restore the pride and competitiveness that have eluded them since their last Super Bowl appearance in 2011.

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“Only show on in America at the time, playing against the Cowboys,’’ Runyan told The Post. “I love playing ‘Sunday Night Football’ because I just think back to times, me being in high school, still haven’t done my homework and ‘Sunday Night Football’ comes on, in my room, laying on the floor playing catch with the football and watching.



“I remember those days of watching by myself in high school and watching my dad [former NFL offensive tackle Jon Runyan] playing as well. I love it. There’s nothing better.’’



Runyan started 29 games the past two seasons for the Giants but entered this season with no more guaranteed money on the three-year, $30 million deal he signed in March 2024. That seemingly made him vulnerable to getting cut, but he persevered through a demanding summer under new head coach John Harbaugh and last week was given a two-year, $22 million contract extension — with $21.5 million of it guaranteed.

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“I mean, opportunity lies within the game,” linebacker Brian Burns said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “They’re both pros. Not to disrespect anybody’s craft or anything like that, but the fact that they are so concerned in that area does, I guess, , as far as like just knowing that they’re having struggles. . . . So we can definitely see that as an opportunity to exploit.”

A win against Dallas would make it two games in a row for the Giants, who last beat the Cowboys in Week 18 of last season. The Giants haven't beaten Dallas in consecutive games since 2015-2016, when they won three straight.

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It all starts tomorrow ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ym3wXzuhF2 — New York Giants (@Giants) September 12, 2026

Q: Your famous draft night quote, “I’ll die for Jaxson Dart.” What does that mean from a football standpoint?



A: It means I’ll do anything to protect him. Going out there and put your body on the line, so the quarterback can play freely. Because I know Jaxson’s a type of guy to run around sometimes, so making that extra play of going downfield and blocking for him, those are the type of moments that I live for.

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Philadelphia Eagles News

Nobody has been better on opening day lately than the Eagles, who are undefeated in Week 1 under Nick Sirianni and an NFL-best 16-3 in openers since 2008. With a win against Washington, Jalen Hurts will become the first Eagles quarterback ever to win six openers. I expect an uneven performance from the offense Sunday with so much newness – new play caller, new scheme, new receivers – but this defense is so darn loaded I can’t picture the Commanders doing a lot of damage, even with a healthy Jayden Daniels. I feel like this game will be played in the high teens to low 20s with the defense dominating in the second half and the Eagles coming out on top for what would be a franchise-record-tying sixth straight opening-day win. Hurts is 8-1 against Washington with five straight wins in meaningful games when he plays the whole game. New offense or not, he’s not losing this one.

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Campbell had a perfectly fine rookie season as a first-round pick in 2025, but did lose his starting job when Nakobe Dean returned from injury. But now Dean is a Raider and Campbell is back in the starting lineup with Zack Baun in the middle of Vic Fangio’s defense. And Campbell is reaping the benefits of Year 2.



“The game is slowing down,” linebackers coach Bobby King said recently. “When teams are doing all this stuff, motion and all that, you’re not seeing so much and you’re able to react, you’re able to get off blocks and you’re able to play football. It’s done that so far and I can’t wait to see it next week.”



Baun and Campbell spent all training camp next to each other with the first-team defense and actually got a chance to start eight games with each other last season. King seems excited about the versatility of both players in the middle of this defense. Baun is 29 now and has been a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons with the Eagles. His 2025 wasn’t as splashy as his 2024, but he was still really good.

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Stowers was a high school quarterback who moved to tight end in college. He put on a show at the NFL Combine, where he broke records for his vertical leap (45 1/2") and broad jump (135"). He also ran a 4.51 40. He is undersized at 6'4, 239, but he is an elite athlete.



In college, Vanderbilt lined up Stowers all over the place, trying to create mismatches against slower linebackers and smaller defensive backs. Once he had the ball in his hands, he got yards after the catch using his speed, or by dragging DBs.



So that was the appeal: Elite athlete, high ceiling, some receiving chops.



Stowers was highly likely to be a gameday inactive, even if healthy. He'll miss at least the first four games of the season.



It'll be interesting to see if the Eagles sign Zach Ertz after Week 1.

“The competitor in me, who I am to the core, I want to say ‘F— everybody. You don’t think I’m able to put myself in that category?'” Barkley said in a conversation with The Athletic this week. “Why can’t I put myself in that category for another five more years? That’s the mentality I have.”



In the next breath, Barkley said he’ll be remembered more for winning than yards. Both can happen — top-of-league production and remaining atop the standings. Look how the Eagles won their Super Bowl two seasons ago. It would likely require a similarly prolific season in 2026, even if it’s not as historic as 2024. It’s difficult to expect another 2,000-yard season for Barkley. But he can improve from his 1,140 rushing yards last season. And Barkley, who already helped change the way the league valued the running back position, can also show how long running backs can last.



“When I look at the guys that I want to be in the category with when I’m done playing, they all played well when they got older,” Barkley said. “I think if you look at Walter (Payton), like the late 20s, a little bit into the early 30s, they still were playing at a high level. I think Barry’s a great example. Barry’s best year was when he was 29. Not saying that necessarily I’ll have my best (year) at 29. He had 1,500 yards the next year, and took a tackle for loss, and he had (1,491) yards when he was 30, and left on top.”

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Checking in with Eagles @surface Legend of the Week, Jon Ritchie! pic.twitter.com/tSc0u2b9kR — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 12, 2026

2 - All eyes on Sean Mannion



Will this offense be effective after looking uneven in training camp and the preseason games? What do the aesthetics look like in terms of schematics and personnel usage? Any noticeable tendencies? More middle of the field usage? More aggression on the whole? How about the run/pass ratio? Can the Eagles actually avoid getting all of their snaps off with just one second remaining on the play clock?

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Washington Commanders News

The Washington Commanders enter Week 1 after retooling their roster following a disastrous 2025 season. They now possess what I would call a roster that's almost there in some spots, and questionable in others. The thing is, in the NFL, if you have a decent defense and a franchise quarterback, not much else matters. That's exactly the foundation Washington is banking on this season.

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The coaches liked that Daniels displayed a comfort level in Blough's offense, which requires him to call plays in the huddle for the first time in his NFL career. When listening to audio from practices, the coaches heard Daniels provide extra details to linemen or receivers about what to expect from the defense, and give little reminders on what to do.



"It's his command of everything," McLaurin said. "Blough giving him keys to get us in the right play. It takes a lot of cerebral ability to not only know what the defense is giving you but then getting you in the right play and communicating it to the offense."



Washington is betting this offense -- which will put Daniels under center more and emphasize play-action -- will result in Daniels' evolving as a quarterback. They also say it will lead to more explosive plays.

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Brian Flores has traditionally had his defensive linemen play a one-gap scheme, but current Commanders defensive coordinator and former Flores assistant Daronte Jones could opt for Settle to play more of a two-gap role to clog the interior and prevent offensive linemen from moving to the second level. This would keep the linebackers and hybrid safeties clean in order to provide the necessary run fits. Like his Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough, Mannion is also expected to implement a heavy outside-zone scheme for the Eagles rushing attack this season, so Settle could also penetrate the backfield at either the nose tackle or three-technique if he reads the play moving to the outside. This could disrupt pulling linemen, prevent reach blocks and clog cutback lanes if Barkley tries to bend the run back inside. Quick, effective penetration can be devastating to the timing of an outside zone run.

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Stevens came in at No. 29 league-wide in Kicker Value Added during the preseason, which is FanSided's innovative way of evaluating the kicking spot. His -1.08 KVA score was solid but unspectacular. It's also worth remembering that it was an extremely small sample size, given how Washington's offense struggled to get much going over the final two warm-up contests.



The Commanders are confident. They need to ride the rookie wave with Stevens, but he's got the tools typically associated with productive modern-day kickers, and he should improve with more experience.

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Both the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles enter Week 1 with unanswered questions; that said, certain personnel battles are already obvious. Washington will enter this game needing to protect quarterback Jayden Daniels and hoping to prevent Philadelphia from controlling the ground game. New offensive coordinator David Blough will also have to find ways for Washington's best receivers to win against one of the league’s better secondaries. To be clear, the Commanders do not have to dominate all three matchups, but getting their faces pushed in the mud in any of the three could create problems everywhere else.

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