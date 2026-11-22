Jonathan Allen never thought he'd wear another jersey after being drafted 17th overall in 2017 by the team located literally in his backyard. But that's precisely what happened: last December, he played them for the first time on the opposing side as a traveling Washington Commanders team lost 31-0 to the Minnesota Vikings. Monday night, he'll make his first trip back home to play the team he grew up cheering for, as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.



Allen recorded 42 sacks in 108 starts across eight seasons — good enough to rank 10th in franchise history, but he was part of a bad era of football in D.C. — one that led him to tell reporters on more than one occasion that he'd had enough. On Wednesday’s Up & Adams, he said, “Obviously, it’s going to be emotional come game time.”

Why Washington Moved On From Jonathan Allen

Allen tore a pectoral muscle in 2024 and missed nine games. He returned for Washington’s final two regular-season games and its NFC Championship Game run. In 2025, Commanders GM Adam Peters was asked about Allen at the combine; Peters said the club wanted to “do right by Jon.” Washington released Allen on March 7 after no trade materialized, saving the team $16.5 million against the salary cap.



In Thursday’s Bengals locker-room interview, Allen said, “I’ll be lying if I say there wasn’t any hard feelings.” Asked whether he holds the decision against Washington, he answered, "Is it something I hold against them? No."



“But one thing I can always say is I always give that city my all, gave that team my all, and when fans come out to watch us play, they knew that 93 was gonna show up and give everything he had," Allen said. "At the end of the day, the things that I did wrong, I apologize and move on.”

Will have more later, but #Bengals DT Jonathan Allen talked for 12 minutes today about going back to Washington, where he played his first 8 seasons.



Emphasized his love for the city, the fans and his teammates but admitted some hard feelings for the organization. pic.twitter.com/QvDcaCUr0a — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) November 19, 2026

What Jonathan Allen Brings Back to Washington

Through nine Bengals games, Allen has four sacks and nine quarterback hits. He enters Monday with 49.5 career sacks, putting his 50th within reach against the team that drafted him. Cincinnati defensive coordinator Al Golden said, “Maybe he’s rejuvenated because he’s kind of gone back to his roots.”



Allen’s fourth sack came last Sunday against Aaron Rodgers on third down, forcing Pittsburgh to settle for a field goal. He got there using a move Jim Tomsula taught him in 2017, when Tomsula was Washington’s defensive line coach. Golden has been impressed with Allen against the run, too, saying he’s given Cincinnati more than it expected there.



Sam Cosmi got plenty of work against Allen in Washington practices and faced him again when Allen was with Minnesota. Cosmi said Thursday they used to talk about meeting in a game, and he expects some chirping when they do it again Monday. Washington’s offensive line will also have to account for Dexter Lawrence II, who has five sacks, and Boye Mafe, who has 6.5 off the edge. Washington can't double-team them all, so somebody is always going to be one-on-one with a blocker.



Allen said he’s looking forward to seeing some of the people who helped him in Washington, including longtime strength coach Chad Engelhart. He called Jayden Daniels “the complete package” this week, while noting Cincinnati has to keep him from running and bring consistent pressure. That puts the spotlight squarely on Cosmi, who knows his old teammate as well as anyone — and will spend Monday night trying to keep Allen from hitting career sack No. 50 at his quarterback’s expense.



Follow us on Facebook for the latest Washington Commanders news, injury updates, analysis, and more from Commanders on SI.