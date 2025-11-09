A new Commanders mock draft is out, and the pick is a defensive star
The Washington Commanders are carrying a four-game losing streak heading into mid-November.
With three more losses this season than the visiting Detroit Lions, who also happen to sit in the final Wild Card seat in the NFC entering Week 10, the Commanders desperately need to get a win and try to right any number of the many wrongs that have doomed them to this must-win situation with nearly half the year remaining.
For those interested in seeing Washington return to competitive play despite the losing streak, the good news is that the team is doing everything in its power to do just that. And for the portion of the fan base already dreaming of a better 2026, there are sites like Pro Football Focus already churning out mock drafts, a full five and a half months ahead of next April.
Currently sitting in the ninth spot in that 2026 NFL Draft, here is the latest mock projection by famed NFL Draft analyst, Trevor Sikkema.
9. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: S CALEB DOWNS, OHIO STATE
“Downs doesn’t get the appreciation his talent deserves because of his traditionally less valued position. But the fact of the matter is that no coverage assignment — whether man or zone — is too great for him. He has earned 80.0-plus PFF run-defense and coverage grades this season, and it will likely be the third straight season where he’ll record a PFF overall grade above 80.0.” - Trevor Sikkema, PFF
If you’re interested in seeing what the next Commanders’ safety might look like, just look for No. 2 for the Buckeyes on Saturdays, and it shouldn’t take long for you to get a good shot of him delivering a big hit or another type of defensive play.
A 'Unanimous All-American'
In a recent Bleacher Report draft profile on Downs, Daniels Harms said of the safety, “Caleb Downs is the single best prospect for the 2026 draft cycle. With his experience in Matt Patricia's defense, he's going to hit the ground running for whatever NFL team drafts him.
“Downs is a former 5-star recruit and transfer from Alabama after the 2023 season. …He was tapped as a unanimous All-American, Big Ten Conference's Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year, and all-Big Ten in 2024 after being named the Shaun Alexander National Freshman of the Year after his 2023 campaign.”
That same Bleacher Report profile on Downs compared him to former Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry, a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro.
Washington fans may have a split between those who want to see the team compete in 2025 and those who want to get a better draft position in 2026, but we’d be willing to wager every one on both sides would love to see a player of that caliber join the franchise, no matter what.
READ MORE: Commanders' new stadium is at the center of a surprising name request
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' DC is making a major change at his players' request
• Commanders' quiet deadline highlights a major problem for next year
• Commanders' rookie class gets a disappointing mid-season report card
• Commanders legend reacts to Jayden Daniels' injury controversy