Commanders' 5-game slide has experts focused on one huge team need
The Washington Commanders have arrived in Madrid, Spain, to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11 of the NFL season, and they do so with plenty on the line and even more changes happening around the team.
Quarterback Jayden Daniels didn’t travel with the team so he could stay back and focus on his rehab from the dislocated left elbow he suffered two weeks ago. Additionally, defensive tackle Daron Payne is suspended, and head coach Dan Quinn is now pulling double-duty as the Commanders’ defensive coordinator after demoting coach Joe Whitt Jr.
If that wasn’t enough to put pressure on Washington, which is very much intending on competing as much as possible down the back half of the year, it currently sits nearly at the top of the NFL Draft and well off the pace for any kind of postseason aspirations.
The Focus Shifts to the Draft
Instead, most folks talking about the team these days are focused on their new player aspirations, including NFL.com’s Chad Reuter, who says, “During their five-game losing streak, the Commanders have produced just seven total sacks -- zero in Sunday's loss to the Lions -- which is tied for the fifth fewest since Week 6. They need to bring in a young difference-maker off the edge.”
The Top Prospects at a Position of Need
During their five-game losing streak, the Commanders have produced just seven total sacks -- zero in Sunday's loss to the Lions -- which is tied for the fifth fewest since Week 6. They need to bring in a young difference-maker off the edge.
Currently, the top three edge defenders on the Pro Football Focus 2026 NFL Draft Big Board are Rueben Bain Jr. from Miami (FL), T.J. Parker from Clemson, and Keldrick Faulk out of Auburn. Faulk is the site’s 14th-ranked prospect overall, while Bain is No. 1, meaning that no matter where the Commanders pick based on current trends, one of the three should be available.
Bain is listed at 6’3 and has a season grade of 93.9 so far in his junior season of collegiate ball. After him, however, the grades drop, with Parker’s season mark sitting at 79.7 and Faulk at 74.1.
With Washington unlikely to do so poorly, it qualifies for the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. This means the potential of trading up to try and get the best guy on its board, or taking a lesser but still good prospect later on in the first round.
Other Areas to Fix
Reuter also identified receiver, cornerback, linebacker, and interior offensive line as needs for the Commanders moving into 2026.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' injury nightmare just got even worse before their Spain trip
• Commanders add 26 sack edge rusher before facing Dolphins
• Commanders down, but not out after losing to Lions
• Commanders get bad news on Daron Payne after punching Amon-Ra St. Brown