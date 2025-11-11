Commanders' injury nightmare just got even worse before their Spain trip
The Washington Commanders took another shellacking in Week 10, losing to the Detroit Lions 44-22 to drop them to 3-7 on the season and marking their fifth straight loss.
Things have been bleak for the Commanders here in 2025, but there is some excitement as the team makes its way to Madrid, Spain, to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.
The Commanders have a chance to pick up a much-needed one in this one, but will once again have to do so by fighting through injury. It has already been announced that players like Jayden Daniels and Trey Amos won't be making the trip to Madrid, but a surprise popped up with recently signed wide receiver Treylon Burks not making the trip after having surgery on his finger.
Burks to miss Dolphins game with finger injury
The injury suffered by Burks and the subsequent surgery that followed aren't expected to keep Burks out for an indefinite period of time, but will leave Marcus Mariota with even fewer weapons at his disposal this week.
A Brief Bright Spot
Burks was signed with all the depth issues the Commanders were having in the wideout room following his release from the Tennessee Titans. He was quickly elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and led the Commanders in receiving yards with 58 against the Lions this past weekend in just his second game with the team.
With Burks now officially out for the contest in Madrid, the Commanders will be without Luke McCaffrey and Terry McLaurin (even though he is making the trip), and will have to rely heavily on Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore, and Zach Ertz, while potentially pushing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to get creative with how he uses his three-headed staple of running backs.
The Season on the Brink
The Commanders are on the verge of trying to play out the rest of the season, looking for a better draft position rather than looking to win. A win in Week 11 would be a huge boost to the morale in Washington and could help salvage some confidence in what lies ahead.
