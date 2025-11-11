Commander Country

Commanders' injury nightmare just got even worse before their Spain trip

The Washington Commanders are 3-7 and looking for a spark in Madrid. But their bad luck continues as another key offensive weapon is now out with an injury.

Caleb Skinner

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders took another shellacking in Week 10, losing to the Detroit Lions 44-22 to drop them to 3-7 on the season and marking their fifth straight loss.

Things have been bleak for the Commanders here in 2025, but there is some excitement as the team makes its way to Madrid, Spain, to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 11.

The Commanders have a chance to pick up a much-needed one in this one, but will once again have to do so by fighting through injury. It has already been announced that players like Jayden Daniels and Trey Amos won't be making the trip to Madrid, but a surprise popped up with recently signed wide receiver Treylon Burks not making the trip after having surgery on his finger.

Burks to miss Dolphins game with finger injury

Treylon Burk
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The injury suffered by Burks and the subsequent surgery that followed aren't expected to keep Burks out for an indefinite period of time, but will leave Marcus Mariota with even fewer weapons at his disposal this week.

A Brief Bright Spot

Burks was signed with all the depth issues the Commanders were having in the wideout room following his release from the Tennessee Titans. He was quickly elevated from the practice squad to the active roster and led the Commanders in receiving yards with 58 against the Lions this past weekend in just his second game with the team.

With Burks now officially out for the contest in Madrid, the Commanders will be without Luke McCaffrey and Terry McLaurin (even though he is making the trip), and will have to rely heavily on Deebo Samuel, Jaylin Lane, Chris Moore, and Zach Ertz, while potentially pushing offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury to get creative with how he uses his three-headed staple of running backs.

The Season on the Brink

The Commanders are on the verge of trying to play out the rest of the season, looking for a better draft position rather than looking to win. A win in Week 11 would be a huge boost to the morale in Washington and could help salvage some confidence in what lies ahead.

Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

