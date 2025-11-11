Commanders add 26 sack edge rusher before facing Dolphins
The Washington Commanders are unfortunately coming off yet another loss, this time falling 44-22 against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. The Commanders showed a bit of fight, but they were outmanned from the get-go in this one, ultimately resulting in them dropping their fifth straight game.
The Commanders will once again look to get past their losing ways here in Week 11. While there isn't much hope for the remainder of the season, the Commanders have now landed in Madrid, Spain, for a matchup against the similarly struggling Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins are coming off a huge upset of the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, but are still a vulnerable team that is beatable if Washington can play a clean game on both sides of the ball. Washington will be entering this matchup with a new face, as it was reported that they have signed veteran defensive end DeMarcus Walker to their practice squad, and he has made the trip with the team to Madrid.
Commanders sign veteran DeMarcus Walker
Walker, a former first-round pick by the Denver Broncos out of Florida State in 2017, has been a productive defensive end in his eight-year NFL career.
After being mostly a rotational piece to begin his career in Denver, he received spot starts during his stops with the Houston Texans in 2021 and the Tennessee Titans in 2022 before spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bears, where he was mostly a full-time starting pass rusher.
Walker has yet to play a down this season for any NFL franchise after being released by the Bears in February earlier this year. With depth an issue along the Commanders' defensive line, along with the suspension of Daron Payne for punching Amon-Ra St. Brown, the move makes sense with the potential of Walker to be elevated to the active roster ahead of the Dolphins' game.
Over his eight years in the league, Walker has compiled 191 total tackles (40 for loss), 71 QB hits, 26.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery over 100 career games and 42 starts.
