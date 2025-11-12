Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup
As the Washington Commanders head to Madrid, Spain, for Week 11 against the Miami Dolphins, they’ll have to do it without a number of players.
This season hasn’t been kind to the Commanders, now sitting at 3-7 following a 44-22 loss to the Detroit Lions last Sunday. And with the loss came another round of injuries, something that has plagued the team all year.
Trey Amos Fracture Adds to Defense Woes
The newest name added to the injury list is rookie cornerback, Trey Amos, who has been ruled out for this Sunday’s game with a fractured fibula. Amos left Sunday's Lions game early but managed to record two solo tackles, bringing his season total to 17 solo tackles and six pass deflections before not returning in the second half.
Drafted by Washington in the second round, Amos has played in 10 games this season, starting in eight. During his final college season at Ole Miss in 2024, Amos earned All-SEC honors after recording 39 solo tackles, 13 pass deflections, and three interceptions, establishing himself as one of the top defensive backs in the SEC.
Now that Amos is sidelined, the Commanders' defense injury woes continue. Washington will be without Lattimore, defensive ends Deatrich Wise Jr., Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Drake Jackson, and Dorance Armstrong, as well as safety Will Harris.
Cornerback Jonathan Jones was also forced to exit Sunday's game against Detroit with a groin injury before returning, and linebacker Ale Kaho was ruled out with a concussion.
Burks Out, Quinn Takes the Reins
On the offensive side of the ball, the Commanders will again be without Terry McLaurin, while wide receiver Treylon Burks underwent finger surgery on Monday. Burks was quickly elevated from the practice squad to the active roster as injuries piled up. His recovery period isn’t expected to be long, but the former Titans first-round pick is not traveling with the team this week.
Aside from injuries, the Commanders have made adjustments on defense. Dan Quinn has taken over defensive playcalling duties from Joe Whit Jr., signaling a shift in strategy as the team tries to stabilize amid a season filled with setbacks.
Fighting for a Win
With injuries and roster changes, the Commanders face a challenge against the Dolphins. How they respond on both sides of the ball will be crucial as they try to snap their four-game losing streak.
If they can adjust and come out with the win, it will give Washington a spark of hope and a fighting chance for the remainder of the season.
