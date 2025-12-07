Commanders clobbered by Vikings in worst loss of season

The Washington Commanders are heading back home disappointed after a 31-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Just a week after the Vikings were shut out against the Seattle Seahawks, they inflict that pain onto the Commanders, who have lost their eighth consecutive game. The worst part about the loss may have been the injuries quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) and tight end Zach Ertz (knee) suffered in the second half.

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a catch against the Minnesota Vikings. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Commanders pick up two injuries, zero points vs. Vikings

The Commanders surrendered an opening drive touchdown to tight end Josh Oliver, and it only went downhill from there. In the second quarter, the Vikings had a 19-play, 98-yard drive that spanned just over 12 minutes, resulting in an eight-yard touchdown run by backup running back Jordan Mason.

Things got worse in the second half when the Commanders struggled to stay healthy. Daniels threw an interception and was tackled by the Vikings defense on the elbow that held him out for the past few weeks. Then, on the next drive, Ertz hurt his knee and could not get back in the game.

This marks the eighth straight loss for the Commanders, and this one was the worst of all. After a promising game against the Denver Broncos a week ago, the Commanders couldn't carry that momentum with them into Minneapolis. With just four weeks to go before the end of the season, the Commanders will be thankful once this miserable campaign finally comes to an end.

The Commanders' loss makes things look pretty bleak going into the final four games of the season. The Commanders are back in action in Week 15 against the New York Giants. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 1 PM ET inside MetLife Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on Fox One or the NFL app.

