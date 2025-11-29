Fantasy analyst predicts a humiliating day for Commanders defense vs. Bo Nix

We already know that no one on the NFL.com analyst panel is picking the Washington Commanders to beat the Denver Broncos this weekend.

As home underdogs to the AFC West Division leaders, the Commanders are expected to extend their losing streak to seven games, even with receiver Terry McLaurin back in action against the Broncos.

Taking the predictions one step forward, NFL.com fantasy football analyst Marcas Grant doesn’t just think Denver will beat Washington; he thinks quarterback Bo Nix will have a great day in the process.

A Brutal Fantasy Prediction

“If you listen to the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast, you know that we’re all Bo-lievers. Nix has been a boon for fantasy managers, even if it hasn’t always been consistent. This week, however, the arrow is pointing up against the Commanders. Five times this season, Washington has allowed a QB to throw three or more touchdown passes. Look for the streaky Nix to grow that number to six,” Grant says.

A Shift in Defensive Trends

While Grant is accurate in his statement that the Commanders’ defense has surrendered points in bunches to opposing quarterbacks, that trend shifted a bit the last time the unit took the field.

In Week 11, in Spain against the Miami Dolphins, the defense didn’t allow a single passing touchdown to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. It was just the second time all year the Washington defense didn’t give up at least one passing touchdown, with the last time coming in Week 1 against the New York Giants and former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson.

So, what was different in Week 11 compared to previous weeks? Head coach Dan Quinn calling his own defense; that’s what.

'Commander Energy'

“I definitely liked the urgency, first, of the team quickly aligned to really go for it and set it,” Quinn said of his defense the last time out. “Miami [Dolphins] with the shifts and the motions had, you know, traditionally been a team that can cause problems with that, where they can gain a leverage because of the speed of the motion. That was one I was wanting to see. I was wanting to see us play, you know, down the red zone so we could, you know, play square and tough. I wanted to see the inside guys, could they affect the QB? What I want to see improving are our shots to go win on the takeaways, but that was a few of the things that I really liked. I felt the physicality, and I really enjoyed that because when you're going what you want to see it and feel it, and you make a big play and you see that happen. There was an energy, a Commander energy that I thought they brought into some of those big fourth down stops the next step creating some ops for the offense too. That's something that we have to just improve on. We really do.”

While Quinn’s defense didn’t force any turnovers against the Dolphins, they did hold firm in the red zone, giving up just 10 points on four possessions ending inside their own 20-yard line.

Additionally, the Commanders’ defense sacked Tagovailoa three times after coming up with zero sacks in the two games before it, combined.

Of course, Quinn would rather his defense get some takeaways and not be forced to hold up in the red zone as often, but the steps forward are important nonetheless.

If Washington can take another step on Sunday night, not only will it thwart Grant’s prediction, but it could very well come up with an upset win entering the month of December.

