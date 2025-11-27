Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

ASHBURN, Va. – Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne had to sit out his team’s Week 11 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, Spain, before entering their Week 12 bye week.

That makes his Week 13 return to the field significant as he looks to put his one-game suspension behind him and get back to showing everyone why he was praised as a leader on the Commanders’ team before the season.

Perhaps more importantly, he’ll get back to helping to secure the middle of the Washington defensive line.

Oct 13, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders nose tackle Daron Payne (94) blocks a field goal against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

A Significant Return

“It's going to be a fun game, man. I'm happy to be back,” Payne said this week as he ramps up his efforts to face the Denver Broncos.

The combination of fresh legs, new play-calling, and energy coming out of the bye week promises to produce some fun football to be part of, and for fans to watch, Payne promises.

For head coach Dan Quinn, he’s just looking to get back to normal as much as possible.

“It was difficult, from the time we knew this suspension could take place all the way up until the appeal that was X minutes before takeoff, and so it went all the way to the wire,” Quinn recalled.

'Handle It Right Then and There'

Of course, with every suspension comes the hope that a player will have learned how to handle the situation better. When dealing with the heart and soul of a competitor, however, that solution may not be the passive response we expect.

“Do it in the moment,” Payne said he learned from the suspension. “Don't wait until they come talking sh–. Handle it right then and there.”

In the Commanders’ Week 10 loss to the Detroit Lions, receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown slapped Payne similarly to the way the defensive tackle did to the receiver a couple of plays later. St. Brown’s actions didn’t draw a flag or suspension. Payne’s did.

“So, you discuss, you learn, you want to make sure the lessons, what can you take from these moments. So, not only for him but for him to be able to pass that along to someone else in that same space,” Quinn said about lessons learned from the experience. “But we are pumped to have him back, man, that's a big deal for us.”

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) celebrates after a play during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Focused on Chaos

With Payne back on the field, he’ll get to return to what he does best, causing chaos for opposing offenses. And that is where his focus is.

“I can control my effort and the way that I play and my technique. Like I said, just the way that I come out. My mindset and how physical I am.”

If there are any residual frustrations from what happened a few weeks ago, Payne will look to express those–within the rules, of course–against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night football this weekend.

