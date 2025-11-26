Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game

The biggest challenge the Washington Commanders have faced this season has been injuries. Week after week, the team’s injury list grew longer, forcing constant lineup changes and making it difficult for them to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball.

But as the Commanders come out of their bye week and prepare for Week 13 against the Denver Broncos, there is a shift happening. There is some momentum and a little bit of relief finally heading their way.

A Key Offensive Piece Returns

While quarterback Jayden Daniels is unlikely to play Sunday night against the Broncos, several players are trending in the right direction. Wide receiver Noah Brown, now in his ninth season, is working his way back after missing most of the year. Brown has seen limited action and has been on injured reserve since suffering a groin injury during a Thursday Night Football game in Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

When healthy, Brown has shown he can be an important part of the offense. He has made some key plays during his time with the Commanders, including the memorable Hail Mary touchdown against the Chicago Bears last season that helped Washington win in the final seconds.

Brown will now have three weeks to practice with the team before he must be either activated or shut down for the season. Getting him back would add another weapon to an offense that has struggled to find consistency.

Before his injury, Brown recorded three receptions for 36 yards. Last season, he appeared in 13 games and finished with 35 catches for 453 yards and one touchdown.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Help Returns on Defense

Safety Will Harris is also on the way back. Harris fractured his fibula in Week 3 and has officially returned to practice after being placed in his 21-day window to be activated. The Commanders have also designated defensive end Drake Jackson to return to practice and have opened his own 21-day window to be placed on the active roster.

Searching for a Late Season Boost

As the Commanders turn their focus to Denver, the potential return of key players could provide a much-needed boost. Heading into the final stretch of the season, this positive news may help Washington regain its footing and hopefully secure a win in what has been a tough and disappointing season.

