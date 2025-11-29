Commanders offense closer to full strength vs. Broncos

The Washington Commanders are far from 100 percent healthy, but they are getting closer ahead of their game against the Denver Broncos.

Wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown are expected to play against the Broncos, ending their long absences due to injury. Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury spoke about how things change when both of those players are on the court.

“Yeah, we'll see how the week goes. If those guys can make it back this week it would be great, but at some point I expect to have them back and I mean, they're two high-end players for us," Kingsbury said.

"You know, I think the way teams play us. I think the way they have to try to defend us will change when you have options like that outside and just their professionalism, the way they work in practice, the playmaking ability, it will definitely give us a boost that we need.”

READ MORE: QB coach Tavita Pritchard to exit Commanders to become Stanford HC

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin catches a pass as Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Commanders offense has chance to prove themselves

The Commanders have dealt with injuries on offense all season long, blocking their chance to show what they can do when they are completely healthy. Kingsbury hopes their returns can show a clearer picture of what the Commanders have been missing.

“Yeah, we just want to maximize who we are as an offense. I think there's been moments where we move the ball, but we're not scoring enough points and we need to find a way to enhance that. And that's certainly a good way to get some of your best players back on the field. And then playing at a high level," Kingsbury said.

The Commanders will still be without quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow), but getting McLaurin and Brown back on the field is one step closer to showing what the offense can do, which should put Washington in a better position to win.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels return game for Commanders likely coming sooner than expected



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders could get a huge offensive boost ahead of Broncos game

• Commanders star shares the perfect lesson learned from suspension

• Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense

• Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking