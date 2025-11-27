Commanders head coach explains his plan for the rest of 2025

The Washington Commanders are in a difficult season where the present and future are pulling in different directions.

Injuries, depth issues and growing pains have forced the coaching staff to get creative with their personnel decisions.

Dan Quinn addressed that challenge this week when asked about balancing playing time for young players versus leaning on veterans.

Commanders Look to Develop Young Talent While Staying Competitive

The Commanders are in a spot where they must walk a tightrope. On one hand, they want to stay competitive every week. On the other, their season has required them to rely on young players who need reps to develop. Quinn was open about that challenge and how the staff is trying to manage it the right way.

“Yeah, it is a great question and you are trying to find the balance between both winning now and developing for tomorrow as well. There are some people that I think are making those steps, like Jordan Magee is one that I am feeling that type of step going to the next spot, but you have to be able to try to do both. I was pleased to see Jacoby Jones make a big play in the game last week at receiver. And so, when those moments come and you are helping the guys develop, that is a big deal.”

Quinn went on to explain how practice structure plays a big role in this process. Instead of only running carded scout team looks, Washington builds in opportunities to evaluate younger players in real competition settings. That includes more meaningful reps, third down competitions and moments where less experienced players can show whether they are ready for more responsibility.

Players like linebacker Jordan Magee have already earned Quinn’s trust, and others such as defensive backs Car’lin Vigers and Rob McDaniel are working to earn more chances.

Quinn Uses Practice for Player Development

Quinn emphasized that the Commanders coaching staff has created an environment built to speed up development without sacrificing the team’s competitiveness on Sundays.

“What we also do here is… we spend extra time with the players who do not have as much experience to get them into practices, get the meaningful reps, see them compete. And that is why I like having a full crew to be able to practice and do that. We have expanded our competitions at practice today because we have more people that can do it. So, the trickle down effect of that is more people get those third down competition reps today, a guy like Vigers and McDaniel, those who are literally waiting for their chance to get some more chances. It is a big deal.”

This is important for Washington because, due to injuries and overall roster turnover, the team is relying on young players more than ever. Getting those players up to speed is not just a long term project; it directly affects the Commanders’ ability to compete each week.

Quinn’s challenge is finding that balance between preparing for the future while still pushing to win in the present. And based on the effort put into practice structure and development, Washington seems committed to doing both.

