Commanders named landing spot for $120 million wide receiver

The Washington Commanders may be limping through a disappointing 2025 season, but they remain a team to watch once the next wave of roster building begins.

With injuries piling up and the offense lacking reliable receiving threats, Washington has been widely expected to pursue major upgrades this offseason.

Now, CBS Sports’ Zachary Pereles has linked the Commanders to one of the biggest potential names on the market. According to his report, Washington is a logical landing spot for star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk if he becomes available.

Why the Commanders Make Sense for Aiyuk

Washington has not been able to recapture the momentum from last year’s NFC Championship run. Injuries have crushed their receiving corps, with Terry McLaurin’s lingering quad issue sidelining him for stretches and exposing how thin the group really is. Deebo Samuel, who reunited with Jayden Daniels this season after his 49ers stint, is playing on the final year of his contract. Without consistent options, the offense has taken a major step back.

Pereles points to several reasons why the Commanders would be positioned to make a push for Aiyuk. The biggest connection is his history with quarterback Jayden Daniels. The two were teammates at Arizona State, where Aiyuk became Daniels’ top target and later parlayed that into a first round NFL career. Their relationship continued into the league and resurfaced last summer during Aiyuk’s contract dispute.

“The Commanders are enduring a disappointing 2025 season after breaking through for an NFC Championship Game berth in 2024, but there are plenty of connections here. Aiyuk played his college football at Arizona State, where he was current Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels' teammate. In fact, last summer, Aiyuk and Daniels talked during Aiyuk's contract dispute. Furthermore, Washington GM Adam Peters used to be in San Francisco.”

General Manager Adam Peters also brings another layer of familiarity, having spent years in the 49ers organization where Aiyuk developed into one of the league’s most polished receivers. That personal and professional overlap gives Washington a unique edge if the wideout hits free agency or becomes a trade candidate.

Washington’s Need at Receiver Could Drive a Big Move

If Washington wants its offense to return to 2024 form, it is clear they need more than depth. They need a legitimate star opposite McLaurin. Aiyuk, who is reportedly seeking a contract worth around 120 million dollars, fits the bill as a dynamic route runner with elite separation skills. He could instantly elevate the passing game and rebuild the chemistry that he and Daniels created in college.

Pereles notes that Washington’s situation makes such a move realistic from both a roster and financial standpoint.

“The Commanders' lack of wide receiver depth has been on display this season as Terry McLaurin has dealt with a quad injury. Deebo Samuel is in the final year of his deal. Washington is projected to have ample salary cap room and could look to add a wide receiver opposite McLaurin to bounce back in 2026.”

Washington is projected to have significant cap room this offseason, meaning they can aggressively pursue a marquee playmaker without compromising other positions. With McLaurin under contract, Daniels growing as a young franchise quarterback and Peters looking to reshape the roster in his vision, adding Aiyuk could transform the identity of the offense.

The Commanders face big decisions after a season filled with injuries and inconsistency. But the idea of reuniting Daniels with Aiyuk while giving the offense a true two headed receiving threat is exactly the kind of move that could catapult Washington back into NFC contention in 2026.

If the 49ers and Aiyuk part ways, do not be surprised if Washington is one of the first teams in line.

