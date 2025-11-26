Commanders' season described as a 'torture device' in new ranking

The Washington Commanders are hopeful to get off their six-game skid following their bye week.

Things have obviously gone sideways in the DMV for the Commanders here in 2025, but there is an extreme off-chance they could sneak their way into the playoffs despite everything that has gone wrong. While a long shot, it's not out of the question quite yet, but Washington will have to overcome plenty of hurdles and have things out of their control happen for that to come to fruition.

That all begins here in Week 13 when the Commanders get set to face off against the Denver Broncos in a primetime matchup on Sunday Night Football. Before we get to the game, however, the Commanders are still ranked as one of the worst teams in the league at 26th according to NFL.com and will be getting the Broncos, who are seen as a top-three team.

Commanders remain one of the least thought of teams in the NFL

Nov 2, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"It wasn't that long ago that the Commanders were a few plays away from being 4-2, which has made the active six-game losing streak feel like a continual torture device. The defense has taken the brunt of the blame over the course of the skid -- and most of the season, for that matter -- but the offense also must hold up its end of the bargain," wrote Eric Edholm. "Jayden Daniels' injuries (plus those at receiver) have obviously taken the teeth out of this unit, but there's plenty of blame to be issued elsewhere. The Commanders really have not played quality three-phase football for most of the year, and the remainder of the games should be focused on that. It's clear Washington overestimated how close it was to being a Super Bowl squad, and the shortages must be addressed this offseason."

'A Continual Torture Device'

Edholm couldn't be more spot on here. The Commanders had plenty of opportunity to turn their season around, but the roof has caved in on them, with injuries playing a huge role in why there is no consistency and why there seems to be no cohesion across the roster.

The Commanders have plenty to work on this offseason, but it seems they are still locked in to finishing this season strong. Jayden Daniels could still make a return in the regular season despite many calling for him to be shut down, with the season likely over at this point in time.

The 'Super Bowl Window' Reality

It's hard to imagine the Commanders moving their way up in the power rankings through the final six weeks of the season, so they will indeed have to reevaluate how they can restructure their roster to maximize the potential of their young players during this so-called "Super Bowl window".

READ MORE: Dan Quinn wants Jayden Daniels to return to Commanders this season

Follow Caleb on Twitter.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels speaks on potential injury return

• Former Commanders first round pick pulled off something no defender had done since 2022

• Commanders named landing spot for $120 million wide receiver

• A new mock draft has the Commanders taking a 'skeleton key' defender