Commanders Add Pass Rush Juice In Fourth Round Of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders enter the final day of the draft with more draft capital than they had in the first three rounds. While they do not have a fourth-round pick, they hold one selection in the fifth round, two in the sixth, and one in the seventh.

After using their first-round pick to address the defensive side of the ball and adding an offensive piece in the third round, the Commanders now turn their attention to filling the remaining gaps.

Pick No. 147: Addressing a Need on Defense

With the 147th pick, the Commanders select Joshua Joseph, an edge rusher out of the University of Tennessee.

Joseph stands 6-foot-3 and 242 pounds and stands out for his length, which allows him to engage offensive linemen and control the edge. During his time at Tennessee, he was a steady contributor to the Vols’ defensive front, totaling 104 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks.

Tennessee defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Washington continues to address its defensive unit, adding competition to a group that already includes veteran additions such as Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Dorance Armstrong.

Adding Competition on the Edge

By adding Joseph, Washington brings in the young talent it has been looking to develop this offseason. Head coach Dan Quinn and defensive coordinator Daronte Jones prioritize disruptive, high-motor defensive fronts, and Joseph fits that mold. His explosive first step and ability to create disruption make him a strong developmental piece.

Joseph does not need to be an every-down starter immediately. In Washington, he can be used in pass-rushing situations, especially on third and long, where his length and burst can create problems for offensive tackles.

Joshua Josephs runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

His nearly 7-foot wingspan allows him to set the edge and track down ball carriers, giving Washington another tool to help contain outside runs and scrambling quarterbacks.

Looking Ahead

Joseph gives Washington another piece to develop on the edge, with the potential to contribute sooner than expected.

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