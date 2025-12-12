Commanders coordinator issues challenge to offense after shutout

As the season enters its final stretch, it has been a challenging year for the Washington Commanders, who currently sit at 3-10 on the year. After a season filled with injuries, the team has struggled to replicate the success fans enjoyed last year.

The contrast has been stark, and the pride and excitement from last season have slowly faded as the team navigates a difficult year.

A Humbling Loss

The frustration was evident last Sunday when the Commanders suffered a 31-0 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. For many, a blowout like that would make it difficult to find motivation for the remaining games.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

But according to offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, a loss like that should spark an opposite reaction. “I think if you’re a competitor, you should be more motivated than ever after a game like that,” Kingsbury said.

Despite a struggling offense this season, the team has managed to find ways to put points on the board in other matchups. “You know scoring zero points shouldn’t happen in the NFL,” Kingsbury said. An action that’s not indicative of who the Commanders are.

Preparing for the Giants

He emphasized that the recent shutout is just one bad game, and that they’re eager to bounce back this week against the New York Giants.

“For us to go out there and do that, I think all of us are chomping at the bit to get back out there, and show that that’s not who we are,” he added.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Putting the Vikings game behind them, Kingsbury is looking ahead and preparing the offense for this Sunday. “It's just, you know, was a bad game and I think that is the sentiment of the offense and so I'm excited to see how we attack the rest of the week and attack Sunday.”

Defining Their Identity

As the Commanders look to finish the season, motivation and execution will be key. With injuries still a factor, with Ertz having been ruled out for the season and Jayden Daniels sidelined again after re-aggravating his elbow injury, the team still has the chance to prove that losses don’t define them.

Kingsbury's message is clear: the team’s identity is not measured by a single defeat but instead by their resilience and their ability to bounce back.

The Commanders have the chance to finish the season with pride, proving that even with the tough year, their spirit remains intact.

READ MORE: Commanders must move forward after another Jayden Daniels injury

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Zach Ertz injury gives Commanders young tight ends chance to shine

• Commanders coach admits team took '10 steps back' in blowout

• Commanders fans get disappointing news with latest on Jayden Daniels

• Why Commanders will absolutely miss Zach Ertz on offense