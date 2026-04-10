The Best Late-Round Steals in Commanders History

There have been plenty of legendary players who have made their way through the Washington Commanders organization.

Many of those players have been recognized in the team's Ring of Fame. While Washington drafted a majority of those players in the early rounds of the NFL Draft, the franchise has had the luxury of hitting on numerous of their late-round selections.

With the 2026 NFL Draft officially on deck, we took it upon ourselves to look at the true deep-draft steals the Commanders have made over the years.

DE Dexter Manley (1981, Round 5, Pick 119)

Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley (72) Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

The "Secretary of Defense," Manley, is the franchise's second all-time sack leader (91), and his 18.5 sacks in 1986 remain the single-season franchise record. As a fifth-round draft pick, Manley became a perennial All-Pro and two-time Super Bowl champion with Washington.

Manley was one of the most feared defenders of the 80s, a legit pass rusher, and the cultural force of the Joe Gibbs era, earning him a Ring of Fame induction.

S Kamren Curl (2020, Round 7, Pick 216)

Washington Commanders safety Kamren Curl (31) Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

One of the more recent draft steals, Curl, who was taken in the seventh round, was more than a depth piece on the Commanders' defense. He stepped in as a rookie and immediately became the highest-graded defender on the team.

Curl provided an elite football IQ and tackling consistency while starting 11 games as a rookie. He remained a defensive anchor in the backend of the defense for four seasons before signing a two-year contract with the Rams, who also just rewarded his play with another massive extension of three years at $36 million.

QB Mark Rypien (1986, Round 6, Pick 146)

Washington Redskins quarterback Mark Rypien (11) Mandatory Credit: Manny Rubio-Imagn Images | Manny Rubio-Imagn Images

After riding the pine for two seasons after being taken in the sixth round, Rypien got his shot in 1991. Rypien took over starting duties in '91, eventually leading the most dominant team in franchise history, which also coincided with the greatest single season by a Washington QB.

Rypien would go on to be named Super Bowl MVP, further cementing his status as a true late-round steal. You don't find late-round QBs anymore that are given the opportunity, let alone take advantage of it.

RB Alfred Morris (2012, Round 6, Pick 173)

Washington Redskins running back Alfred Morris (46) Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

A sixth-round pick in 2012, Morris defied all expectations early on by winning the starting RB job in training camp, and didn't look back.

Becoming one of the most productive backs almost overnight, Morris rushed for over 1,600 yards and 13 touchdowns, breaking the team's single-season rushing record. His rookie performance helped power Washington to an NFC title, and he followed that up with two more 1,000-yard seasons and two Pro Bowls. A true fan-favorite.

LB Chris Hanburger (1965, Round 18 | Equivalent to Modern Late Rd.)

Washington Redskins linebacker Chris Hanburger (55) Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

In the old draft format, Hanburger was a throwaway pick that, in modern terms, would equate to a late seventh-round pick or even Mr. Irrelevant.

Hanburger was the ultimate diamond in the rough, being the defensive heart of the team for 14 seasons, where he went on to make nine Pro Bowls. Hanburger eventually became a Hall of Famer.

LB Monte Coleman (1979, Round 11 | Modern 7th Rd. Equivalent)

Washington Redskins linebacker Monte Coleman (51) Mandatory credit: Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

Another old format selection, Coleman was picked 289th overall out of Central Arkansas. While most players selected here don't make the roster, Coleman defied the odds.

Playing in Washington for 16 seasons and 215 games (second to only Darrell Green), Coleman won three Super Bowls and was the ultimate Swiss Army Knife linebacker who helped define the position with longevity and loyalty.

Honorable Mentions:

• RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt (2025, Round 7, Pick 245)

• C Chase Roullier (2017, Round 6, Pick 199)

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