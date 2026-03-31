Fast-Rising Wide Receiver Could be Perfect Fit for Commanders in NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are going through a shift at wide receiver ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season.

Last year, Washington had high expectations for its pass corps after acquiring Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers to pair alongside All-Pro Terry McLaurin.

The results, in actuality, ended up being disappointing. McLaurin posted career lows across the board as injuries piled up. Samuel was fine, but he was supposed to be a rental for a playoff team.

Instead, the Commanders netted a top-10 pick, and Samuel is likely moving on elsewhere as the franchise appears to be out of his price range.

Washington did sign two pass-catchers in free agency, reuniting with Dyami Brown and signing veteran Van Jefferson from the Tennessee Titans. Even with the additions, the team still needs more reinforcements at wide receiver.

That's where the 2026 NFL Draft comes into play. The Commanders could target a wide receiver in the first round, but there will be more options on the board as the event progresses.

One small school star could make sense for Washington.

Georgia State's Ted Hurst Might Be The Next NFL Draft Diamond

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst (WO24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There aren't many pass-catchers rising up draft boards quicker than Georgia State's Ted Hurst. During the annual NFL Combine, Hurst posted a 4.42 40-yard dash coupled with a 36.5-inch vertical jump and 11'3" broad jump. His broad jump led all wide receivers at the event, showcasing his explosiveness.

Hurst is earning notable interest from professional teams. He's expected to have top-30 visits with the Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, and Green Bay Packers.

That shouldn't be a surprise, as Hurst has done nothing but impress since beginning his career at the D2 level at Valdosta State. He transferred to Georgia State ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Hurst led the Panthers in receiving in each of the last two years. This past season, he recorded 71 catches for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns. He finished top-5 in program history in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns.

The 6-foot-4, 206-pound pass-catcher was named to the Senior Bowl, along with earning first-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Hurst is a deep threat with plenty of speed and athleticism, along with contested-catch potential. It won't be easy to make another jump in competition, but he's done it before.

There's a chance Hurst is hanging around when the Commanders pick at No. 71. If so, he could step into an instant role for Washington.

The 2026 NFL Draft kicks off from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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