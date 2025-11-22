Commanders' season has hit a new low in latest PFF rankings
The Washington Commanders are stuck in a tough stretch, and the latest PFF Power Rankings reflect just how rough things have become.
PFF writer Thomas Valentine ranked Washington at No. 25 this week, noting no movement from their previous spot.
After six straight losses and mounting injuries, the Commanders are a long way from where they hoped to be in November.
Why PFF Has Washington at No. 25
PFF’s Thomas Valentine did not sugarcoat Washington’s struggles when explaining why the team sits at No. 25 in this week’s rankings. The Commanders are coming off a painful 16 to 13 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, a game that highlighted many of the team’s ongoing issues.
Valentine’s full breakdown included several pointed evaluations of where Washington stands right now.
“The Commanders have lost six straight games after the 16-13 defeat to the Dolphins in Madrid, and things just keep getting worse in Washington. This team feels far removed from where it was this time last year.”
The Injury Toll
Injuries have played a major role. Washington has played extended stretches without quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Terry McLaurin, two of the team’s highest graded players this season. Daniels’ 76.7 PFF grade ranks twelfth among quarterbacks, while McLaurin’s 77.3 grade ranks nineteenth among wideouts. Losing both for significant chunks of the year has limited what the offense can be.
But PFF notes the defense has fallen off even harder than the offense. Washington ranks thirtieth in EPA per play allowed, a drastic decline from the production they had a year ago. Even with young defenders stepping in and showing flashes, the Commanders simply have not found consistency.
A Steep Uphill Battle
PFF lists Washington with less than a one percent chance to make the playoffs and less than a one percent chance to win the Super Bowl, further highlighting the uphill battle the team faces the rest of the way.
What Comes Next for Washington
The Commanders know the season has not gone as expected, but the final stretch still gives them a chance to evaluate young talent, build momentum, and set a foundation for next year. Getting key players healthy again would help stabilize the offense, and the coaching staff continues to look for the right combinations on defense.
Washington is far from where it wanted to be, but the team continues to fight through adversity. With several divisional matchups left and major roster decisions looming in the offseason, the Commanders still have opportunities to shape the direction of the franchise.
