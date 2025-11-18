Marcus Mariota has one word to describe Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Washington Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has been a bright spot for the team during some pretty dark days.
Rodriguez ran the ball 15 times for 79 yards in the team's game against the Miami Dolphins, which marked his highest rushing total of the season. Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota praised Rodriguez for his performance.
"Unbelievable," Mariota said.
"There was moments where he broke two or three tackles in the backfield and turned it into what people might think is a four-, five-yard run, but really allows us to sustain our drives and keep it going. I really think highly of him. I think he's such a good player and fits this scheme really well. The more that we feed him and give him volume, the more versatile we can be as an offense."
READ MORE: Commanders make big change after loss to Dolphins cutting a player
Rodriguez gives Commanders hope for future
While the Commanders struggled to score, Dan Quinn was appreciative of Rodriguez and the rest of the running backs for gaining 172 yards on the ground.
"Chris is consistent. He's downhill. He's tough. We know that. I thought Jeremy had another conversion on third down," Quinn said.
"That is something that he is known for, to find that play that can go. We'll keep digging, man. All three guys are going to battle and play. Bill had some first downs as well. I'll have a better sense. I just don't know enough today, John, honestly. I don't see all the offense in this space that you would normally, so I'll have a better answer as I evaluate all of it."
The Commanders will continue to grow in the backfield, but Rodriguez may have made the case to be the lead back moving forward.
Rodriguez and the Commanders will be back in action in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football.
READ MORE: Joe Whitt Jr. addresses Commanders play-caller switch to Dan Quinn
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders legend Joe Theismann weighs in on the team's big shakeup
• Commanders open practice window for intriguing pass rusher they added this offseason
• Rival coach says he's 'forever indebted' to Commanders' Dan Quinn
• Commanders new stadium update gives fans something to be excited about