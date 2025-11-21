3 bold predictions for rest of Commanders' season
The Washington Commanders have one bye week and six games to put something together that points to the team being on some sort of upward trajectory, leaving the season, with playoff hopes all but gone at this point.
While the franchise itself is as healthy as it's been in a long time under the guidance of Commanders managing partner Josh Harris, the roster that was once viewed as one that could compete for a Super Bowl now looks like a group that will need quite an overhaul to regain the respect it had after 2024.
Every season is a new one, no doubt, but to pretend that what happens in previous years doesn’t impact how teams are viewed in the next would be a mistake. To that end, here are three bold predictions that, should they come true, will make Washington a team worth watching the rest of the way through 2025 and one to respect entering 2026.
The Jayden Daniels Debate
There’s a debate raging in certain circles about whether or not quarterback Jayden Daniels should play again this season. After all, he has suffered three injuries, each of which sent those who have been around Commanders fans long enough to remember quarterbacks of the past into a panic attack.
Given the competitive approach that head coach Dan Quinn preaches and the organization adopts, nothing short of Harris himself demanding Daniels doesn’t see the field again in 2025 might not stop No. 5 from playing again once healthy.
Assuming he gets to that level of health before the end of the season, we expect Daniels to play again, in hopes of not giving those on edge more reason to stay there the next time the quarterback suffers one of the various bumps and bruises NFL players have to endure.
A Defensive Turnaround?
In Week 11, Quinn took control of his defense, putting himself on the mic to call plays against the Miami Dolphins. The result was only 13 points surrendered in regulation and an encouraging lack of explosive plays surrendered by the Washington defense.
Some wonder if it was a one-game anomaly or a sign of changes taking root, albeit potentially too late.
One of the most encouraging things we saw out of the Commanders defense wasn’t just the scoreboard, but the fact that defenders appeared to play confidently and were consistently in position to make even the plays they sometimes unfortunately didn’t. That’s essentially what you ask for from a coordinator and play-caller.
We’re confident that trend will continue, and with the pending returns of safety Will Harris and the debut of edge defender Drake Jackson, we might even see growth out of the unit before the season comes to a close.
Finishing Strong in the Division
The best way Washington can build confidence and respect heading into the offseason, even without making the playoffs, would be to perform valiantly in the last four games of this season, all against NFC East rivals.
With two games against the Philadelphia Eagles and one each against the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants, the opportunity here is to show that the Commanders aren’t too far off the first step toward being a championship contender which is competing in your own division.
Our prediction is that Washington proves that by winning three of its last four games, which would obviously include one against the Eagles.
