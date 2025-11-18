Commanders spot in NFL power rankings suggests bye week coming at right time
The Washington Commanders are going into their bye week on a six-game losing streak, so a break might be the best thing for the team at this time.
NFL.com writer Eric Edholm conducted his weekly power rankings, where the Commanders came in at No. 26.
"A narrow home loss to the Bears in Week 6 has snowballed into a six-game skid whose future end can't be seen. The Commanders crawled into their Week 12 bye after falling to the Dolphins in Spain, sunk by a punt-return fumble, poor red-zone execution and an overtime interception by Marcus Mariota," Edholm wrote.
"Dan Quinn's defense came ready to play, but it didn't change the outcome enough in a positive way. And while injuries really have been the story of the season, the backdrop is that the team appeared to be farther away from contention than it might have looked back in August. It'll be fascinating to see how GM Adam Peters approaches this coming offseason, because it's harder to gauge where this team will be next year."
Commanders among worst in NFL power rankings
The only teams that sit behind the Commanders in the power rankings are the New York Giants, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.
The Commanders can't ask for much more given the fact that they haven't won since early October. They have gotten the short end of the stick when it comes to injuries and it has put the team in quite a bind throughout the season.
The hope is that the bye week can provide some relief and give the Commanders some added reinforcements as they try to salvage something in the final six games of the season.
The Commanders are back in action against the Denver Broncos in Week 13's edition of Sunday Night Football on Nov. 30.
