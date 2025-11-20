Commanders made a handful of roster moves during the bye week
ASHBURN, Va. – The Washington Commanders are on a bye week, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t work to be done.
While players and at least some coaches are taking some time to take a break from football to get healthier and perhaps a little more charged up for the final stretch of the season, the Commanders’ front office was busy continuing the ongoing process of building a roster to compete in the remaining games this season.
It did that by adding a player back to the practice squad and releasing one Washington veteran back into free agency.
“The Washington Commanders announced today that they have made the following roster moves,” the team announced late in the week.
“The Washington Commanders have signed the following player to the practice squad: WR Jacoby Jones. …The Washington Commanders have released the following player from the practice squad: S Daryl Worley.”
A Reunion on the Practice Squad
Jones had been added to the team’s active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and subsequently made his NFL debut with 11 snaps on offense, producing one catch on one target for 25 yards.
Following the team’s return from Spain, he was waived, and since he cleared waivers, the Commanders were able to bring him back onto the practice squad, where he had been since the start of the season, prior to Week 11.
Now that he has some experience and has proven at least capable of providing value to the team in a small dose, Jones will be someone the team can consider elevating up to three times in the final six games this season.
A Veteran Departs
Worley, a veteran safety, joined this season and had not made an appearance for Washington prior to his release this week.
Joining the league in 2016 as a third-round pick in the NFL Draft out of West Virginia, Worley has seen active time every year since, but will now have to find a new team if he hopes to keep that streak active in 2025.
He last played in a regular-season game in 2024 for the Tennessee Titans.
These roster moves come on the heels of Washington releasing kicker Matt Gay following his 2-for-4 performance against the Dolphins, signing kicker Jake Moody to replace him.
Major Reinforcements on the Horizon
More roster moves could be coming before we see the Commanders compete again, as they have opened the windows to return from injured reserve for safety Will Harris and edge defender Drake Jackson, who could come back in time to help take on the Denver Broncos in Week 14, coming out of the bye.
