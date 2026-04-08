Commanders Facing Surprising Quarterback Decision In NFL Draft

The NFL Draft always comes with surprises, mostly because fans are working with limited information and trying to predict what front offices will prioritize. That could mean filling immediate needs or building for the long term. And when teams start thinking long term, that is usually when the shocking picks happen. These are moves that do not look obvious on the surface but make sense internally.

The Hidden Urgency in Washington

One of the more intriguing scenarios, according to Bleacher Report, involves the Washington Commanders potentially targeting a developmental backup quarterback. On paper, the position seems settled with Jayden Daniels. But recent history shows just how quickly that can change.

Last season, injuries forced Washington to turn to veterans Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson. Based on the direction general manager Adam Peters was taking in free agency by getting younger and more athletic, it would not be surprising if the team looked to add a backup who mirrors Daniels’ play style.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping the Offense the Same

Right now, Mariota is under contract for one more season. But at 34, his athleticism is not what it used to be. The Commanders’ offense is built around Daniels being able to move, whether that’s designed runs or read plays. If he gets hurt, you don’t want to have to change everything. Ideally, Washington would add a younger, cheaper backup who can step in and run the same offense without missing a beat.

That is where prospects like North Dakota State’s Cole Payton and Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green come into play. Green, in particular, stands out as a high upside developmental option. He has the size, speed, and experience in running heavy concepts like counter and veer that would translate well in this system. He is not a finished product. His decision-making still needs work, and he can lean into hero ball at times, but the tools are there.

Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Better Safe Than Sorry

Quarterback might not feel like a need right now, but this is the kind of move that’s about thinking ahead. If Washington uses a mid to late round pick on someone like Green, they get a solid backup behind Daniels and keep costs low. In this league, it’s not just about right now. It’s about being ready for whatever comes next.

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