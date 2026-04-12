Commanders Eyeing National Champion WR Ahead Of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders have just six picks in this year's NFL Draft after trading for Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil last season, and general manager Adam Peters and his staff will have plenty of options at their disposal once things get underway from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While it's clear they will add players of certain needs, like on defense or at wide receiver, their offseason thus far hasn't given us a very transparent idea of when they plan on targeting these areas.

Much of the talk has been about what the Commanders will do when they are on the clock with the seventh overall pick in the first round, but they appear to also be doing their homework on some Day 2 players. In fact, Washington hosted Indiana Hoosier and National Champion wideout Omar Cooper Jr., over the weekend for a visit.

Former Indiana WR Omar Cooper Jr. is visiting the Commanders today, per source.



Cooper has had five visits so far, with four more scheduled after Washington. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 10, 2026

The Ideal Day 2 Target

One of the most intriguing, fastest risers in this year's draft class, Omar Cooper Jr. is a physical, high-upside wideout who dominates at the point of the catch.

Cooper's career was a slow and steady one, seeing increased production as he moved from a redshirt prospect to a legit All-American candidate before helping the Hoosiers reach and win the school's first-ever football National Championship this past season.

Cooper's best season came during the Hoosiers' 16-0 run in 2025, catching 69 passes for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns as Fernando Mendoza's primary target. That effort earned Cooper Second-Team All-American and Second -Team All-Big Ten honors, including tying a school record for touchdown catches in a single game with four against Indiana State.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

At just six feet, 200 pounds, Cooper doesn't have the towering height we are used to when it comes to an X-WR, but he makes up for it with rugged play, strength at the catch point with competitive catches to bail out his QB, acceleration, and yards after the catch.

The late blooming can be seen as a factor as to why he didn't produce more earlier in his career. Still, in the new era of college athletics with NIL (name, image, and likeness) and the transfer portal, Indiana didn't quite have the guy under center to get Cooper the ball until Mendoza arrived in 2025.

Aside from that concern, scouts have noted other weaknesses, including the need to polish his route tree. His in-and-out quickness isn't quite what it needs to be as he heads to the next level, and he will need to work on this to create separation from the elite corners in the NFL. Consistency has also been a nitpick on Cooper, despite silencing much of that this past season. Being consistent and reliable is the true making of a professional football player.

With the slight concerns surrounding him, Cooper has still found himself as a high-value wideout that fits perfectly into the Day 2 window of the NFL Draft. It doesn't seem likely that the red-zone threat would make it to the Commanders at pick 71, but if general manager Adam Peters decides to trade back from the seventh overall pick in the first round to acquire more capital, like a second-rounder, then landing Cooper could become more of a reality.

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