Dan Quinn explains reason behind Commanders loss vs. Chiefs
The Washington Commanders are losers of three straight after falling 28-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs to close out Week 8 in the NFL on Monday Night Football.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn spoke after the game about why the team couldn't come away with the win at Arrowhead.
“I thought heading into the game and early in, the energy, the juice and the speed, I saw and I felt it the minute we stepped onto the field," Quinn said.
"That is honestly what we are looking for. Man did we leave a lot of opportunities out there tonight. You cannot leave that many chances out there and expect to win, especially against this team. Not capitalizing on the turnovers, not winning our fourth downs and they did. It was great to see some of the takeaways.
"That has been an emphasis on what we have been hitting on, but leaving here, you cannot leave that many opportunities there and walk away from this place with a win. I liked the intensity of the first half, but I just thought we had opportunities for us to make our mark, and we didn’t nail those. We are not going to walk away with a win with those missed opportunities.”
Commanders fail to capitalize on opportunities
The Commanders were tied 7-7 at halftime and had chances to keep the Chiefs out of the end zone in the second half. Unfortuantely for the Commanders, they failed to execute.
"I just thought there were missed opportunities in the game. You can’t come here and expect to win and miss on those, you have to nail them. I thought we were going to play bold and live on the edge. That’s how we needed to play here. When we missed those, I thought those were the ones that we needed to nail," Quinn said.
Perhaps the Commanders would have executed better if Jayden Daniels was in the game instead of Marcus Mariota, but Washington has to play with its healthy players on the field. It's a shame that injuries have affected the first half of the season so much, but that's part of what the Commanders have signed up for.
Ultimately, Quinn has confidence in every player that puts on a uniform and goes out to play, so they need to be able to compete at a high level and execute the game plan built for them.
