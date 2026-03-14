Rachaad White Admits Commanders Likely Wasn't His First Choice

The Washington Commanders have done a fantastic job putting together a great, cost-effective free agency this offseason, and they continue to make moves that aren't necessarily flashy but absolutely boost the floor after a failure of a 2025 season.

One of those moves came in the form of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting running back Rachaad White, who signed a one-year, $2 million deal to join the Commanders and his former Arizona State Sun Devil quarterback, Jayden Daniels.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The signing wasn't much of a surprise to those paying attention to White's non-subtle notions this past season of wanting to team up with Daniels in Washington, but his contract was a bit surprising, as most thought he would demand a bit more value in his contract.

White is now a Commander; however, when speaking with the media during his introductory press conference, he did relay that Washington was not necessarily his first choice but definitely one of the top options.

White Opens Up About Free Agency

"Obviously one of my top choices. I thought it would be great to play with my best friend," White told reporters. "1st choice? Probably not, but I'm happy with the decision I made. I'm grateful to be here."

.@NickiJhabvala asked Rachaad White if Wash was his 1st choice (b/c of Jayden Daniels). He said: "Obviously one of my top choices. I thought it would be great to play with my best friend. 1st choice? Probably not, but I'm happy with the decision I made. I'm grateful to be here." — John Keim (@john_keim) March 13, 2026

It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Commanders weren't White's first option in free agency. Yes, he has alluded to the fact that he wanted to come to Washington multiple times, but his comments likely have more to do with the monetary value that was offered during the open market when he was looking for a new home.

White obviously felt that Washington would be a good fit for him, given the state of their running back room as free agency started, but he likely could have gotten more money elsewhere, as he was projected to make about $1-2 million more per Spotrac.

Either way, White will now be with the Commanders for at least the 2026 season and will help supplement the backfield with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and recently signed fellow veteran back Jerome Ford. The Commanders' backfield is now coming together and features plenty of versatility amongst them for new offensive coordinator David Blough, who loves to use a run-heavy scheme to set up the passing game.

If White, Ford, and Croskey-Merritt can all work in tandem without worrying about how many touches the others are getting, the run game for the Commanders shouldn't see much of a drop-off from their success just a season ago.

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