Bucky Brooks Mock Draft Has Commanders Selecting WR Jordyn Tyson in Round 1

ASHBURN, Va. — The truth, no matter who doesn’t want to hear it, is that the Washington Commanders could go any direction they want in the NFL Draft this offseason, even offense. In Bucky Brooks’ first mock draft of the year, he ideates this exact outcome, in fact, and sends Arizona State receiver Jordyn Tyson to the franchise via the No. 7 pick in the first round.

“Deebo Samuel﻿﻿ is ticketed for free agency this offseason, and if the veteran receiver leaves, this silky-smooth pass catcher would be a sensible selection for the Commanders. Tyson is a route-running specialist who gives off ﻿﻿Jaxon Smith-Njigba﻿﻿ vibes on the perimeter,” Brooks says of the pick.

Personally, I don’t get too worked up about late January mock drafts because they’re based on a lot of projecting and not much solid information. And I’m not just talking about the prospects Washington might covet.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1) runs against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Replacing Deebo Samuel

In this scenario, Brooks appears to be implying that Samuel isn’t retained or choosing to return to the Commanders and that, at least in theory, Terry McLaurin is the top guy in a stable of receivers that possesses way more potential than it does proven ability.

Even the most die-hard Luke McCaffrey fan would have to agree, if being reasonable, that banking on the third-year receiver to be the lone No. 2 option behind the star would be akin to flying around the top of a circus tent without a safety net.

Counting on a rookie to fill that void is also risky, though Tyson is projected to be the type of receiver I could see a team believing in that much.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Terry McLaurin comparison

At 6-foot-2, Tyson not only has the frame and wingspan but the requisite ability to make an impact on an NFL roster right away, not unlike McLaurin did coming out of Ohio State, though he slipped into the third round when he came out.

In fact, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Tyson to McLaurin directly in his early draft profile of the young receiver, saying, “Learning from Super Bowl XL MVP Hines Ward helped unlock Tyson’s production and elevated his draft stock. He’s added size and improved his route running over the last two years, showing he can align at all three receiver spots. He occasionally rushes the route but has the short-area quickness and contested-catch toughness to find chain-moving grabs in high-leverage moments. He’s not a blazer but has enough speed to work down the field. Also, he has the ball skills and body control to win above the rim with timing on 50/50 throws. Scouts say he puts in the time to absorb knowledge and hone his craft. A history of injuries might explain inconsistent competitiveness as a run blocker in 2025. The wiring, versatility and finishing talent point to a WR1 ceiling.”

Why going offense is a real possibility

I would assume that, in a universe where Tyson is the selection, Washington has acquired at least one pass rusher via free agency or trade. Perhaps free agent edge defenders like Trey Hendrickson and Malcolm Koonce, for example.

And if that need gets filled before the draft, then going offense could be the surprise in January that becomes the reality in April.

READ MORE: DeAndre Hopkins Shuts Down Potential Commanders Union on Pardon My Take



Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Have Big Deebo Samuel Free Agency Decision



• Chris Rodriguez Jr. Named Commanders’ Unsung Hero of 2025

• Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Titans Offensive Coordinator Job

• Commanders Could Lose Anthony Lynn to Browns or Bills Head Coaching Jobs