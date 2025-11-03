Jayden Daniels injury turns Commanders' loss vs. Seahawks from bad to worse
The Washington Commanders are still in the loss column after a 38-14 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9's edition of Sunday Night Football, but that isn't the biggest blow of the night.
While playing in the fourth quarter of a blowout game, quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a left arm injury on a hip drop tackle that forced him to miss the remainder of the contest. The injury could be serious for Daniels, especially after he suffered a knee sprain and hamstring ailment earlier in the year.
Commanders get all bad news vs. Seahawks
Before Daniels got hurt, wide receiver Luke McCaffrey suffered an injury on the opening kickoff and things just continued to go downhill from there. The Seahawks pounced on a vulnerable Commanders team and put their foot on the gas.
Wide receiver Tory Horton had a pair of touchdowns early from quarterback Sam Darnold. Then, tight ends Elijah Arroyo and Cody Allen each scored their first NFL touchdowns, putting the Seahawks up 28-0 before the teams went to the locker room.
Daniels scored on a one-yard touchdown run with less than a minute to go before halftime, but Seahawks kicker Jason Myers was able to get a 41-yard field goal in before time expired, making it 31-7 at halftime.
Tight end A.J. Barner increased the lead for the Seahawks late in the third quarter and Chris Rodriguez Jr. added a score for the Commanders late, but the second half of the game was defined by low energy for the most part.
Any of the remaining energy in the game was drained when Daniels went down late in the fourth quarter, capping off a horrific night for the Commanders.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 10 with another tough matchup against the Detroit Lions at Northwest Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FOX.
