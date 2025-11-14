Commanders legend Joe Theismann weighs in on the team's big shakeup
There have been many changes for the Washington Commanders, but not all have been easy for head coach Dan Quinn. The most recent was his decision to take over defensive coordinator duties from Joe Whitt Jr.
The Commanders’ defense has been struggling so far this season and has not seemed to improve as the weeks have gone on, prompting Quinn to make a tough but necessary decision regarding Whitt in hopes of turning the season around.
Support from a Washington Legend
Many people have seen Quinn’s decision as necessary, especially Washington legend and former quarterback Joe Theismann. While visiting troops stationed in Spain, where the Commanders will be playing the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, Theismann shared his thoughts with WUSA9.
“He's the head coach, and all you need to do is look, a week ago, at Dan Campbell up in Detroit,” Theismann said to WUSA9. He did the same thing on the offensive side of the ball. He wasn't satisfied and happy with what he was getting. It's his football team, and he's in charge of it. And so Dan Quinn is doing what he believes and feels is important and necessary to try and get this football team back on the right track,” he said.
For Theismann, the decision was about helping the team develop a stronger mindset. “They've got to put a game together where when something happens, it's not like, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go again.’ It’s like, ‘Okay, let's get past this. Let's move on. Let's make a play ourselves.’ That's where they need to get to,” he said.
Quinn has been building a culture in the locker room rooted in brotherhood and has been clear that everything they do must connect back to the bigger goal of creating a stronger, more resilient team.
Honoring Heroes
Ahead of Sunday’s game, several events are taking place in Spain, including a flag football tournament for service members stationed in Rota, part of USAA’s Salute to Service partnership with the NFL. Theismann spoke about the tournament and the importance of recognizing the troops’ service.
After the tournament, Theismann praised the service members, saying, "These men and women who put this uniform on are deployed around the world to protect us. They're real heroes, and they're the ones that should get a lot more recognition than they get, and a lot more thanks than they get. I love the slogan, ‘Honor Through Action.’ That's what they do."
Game Day Test
The tournament winners received tickets to see Washington play this weekend, giving them a chance to see firsthand whether Quinn’s difficult decision pays off on the field.
