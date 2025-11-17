Commanders make big change after loss to Dolphins cutting a player
The Washington Commanders are making a big change to their special teams unit.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Commanders are cutting kicker Matt Gay.
Gay cut after poor performance vs. Dolphins
The news comes a little more than 24 hours after the Commanders lost to the Dolphins, where Gay missed two field goals that could have won the game. Instead, the Commanders went to overtime and lost 16-13 against the Dolphins.
Gay missed a kick from 51 yards in the second quarter and another from 56 that would have put the Commanders in front with 15 seconds left to play in regulation.
This season, Gay made 13 of 19 field goal attempts in 10 games for the Commanders. He made all 22 of his extra point attempts.
Before arriving with the Commanders, Gay played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019, the Los Angeles Rams from 2020-22 and the Indianapolis Colts from 2023-24. He was part of the Rams' Super Bowl LVI champion over the Cincinnati Bengals.
READ MORE: Commanders QB says “it is what it is” as season spirals
What's next for Commanders after cutting Gay?
The Commanders will look for a new kicker during the bye week. Gay missed the team's Week 8 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs due to injury and replaced him with Matthew Wright, but he is currently on the active roster for the Houston Texans, who promoted him after an injury to longtime starter Ka'imi Fairbairn.
Wright likely won't be available for the Commanders, so they will have to look elsewhere for Gay's replacement.
The Commanders will look for a new kicker ahead of their Week 13 matchup on Nov. 30 against the Denver Broncos. The two teams are scheduled to play on Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET inside Northwest Stadium. Fans can watch the game on NBC or stream it on Peacock.
READ MORE: Joe Whitt Jr. addresses Commanders play-caller switch to Dan Quinn
FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
