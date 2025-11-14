Commanders new stadium update gives fans something to be excited about
The Washington Commanders' 2025 season couldn't be more of a dud. After the excitement of making it to the NFC Championship just a season ago, injuries have gotten the best of the Commanders. Those injuries are a major reason why they are currently on a five-game losing streak, sit at 3-7, and are well out of the playoff picture.
While much of the focus has been on trying to figure out how to fix things moving forward for the Commanders, news dropped that they have officially found and partnered with an architecture firm to lead the building of the team's new stadium at the old RFK Stadium grounds.
In a press release, the Commanders announced they have tabbed HKS as the lead architect for the next home of the franchise.
Commanders Tab HKS as Lead Architect for New Stadium
It took many hoops to jump through for the Commanders to get to this point, but after receiving approval by the city, it was full steam ahead on bringing the team back to their rightful home in the Nation's Capital.
The partnership is expected to be a great marriage. The $2.7 billion investment in the District will be huge for the city, utilizing the 180 acres at the old RFK site to be transformed into a year-round event space for sports, entertainment, housing, and recreation.
HSK is a well-renowned architecture firm, bringing expertise in designing iconic venues such as SoFi Stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium, and AT&T Stadium (Jerry's World).
"Selecting HKS as the lead architect marks a major step forward in our journey to bring the Washington Commanders home to the District," said Mark Clouse, President, Washington Commanders. "HKS has a proven track record of delivering world-class stadiums that balance design, functionality and community impact. This partnership underscores our shared vision to create a stadium that enhances the fan experience, strengthens our connection with the community, and sets a new standard for the future of sports and entertainment--delivering an exceptional experience that will serve our team, our fans, and the District for decades to come."
It is a revolutionary period for the Commanders, and they are hopeful that HKS will help them achieve their goal of getting the franchise in their new stadium by the 2030 season.
