Commander Country

Rival coach says he's 'forever indebted' to Commanders' Dan Quinn

The Washington Commanders' game in Spain is a reunion for the coaches. But for the Dolphins' Mike McDaniel, it's a chance to face the man who saved his career.

David Harrison

Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn during practice at Ciudad Deportiva del Real Madrid. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

MADRID – There are relationships in the NFL and then there are bonds. When it comes to Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins head coaches Dan Quinn and Mike McDaniel, the two are forever bonded in battle but also in brotherhood.

That word, ‘brotherhood,’ has been uttered a lot around the Commanders since Quinn arrived, and on occasion, he’s had the opportunity to prove he’s as much a part of it as he is the leader of it.

"Dan Quinn holds a special place in my heart, in my career,” McDaniel said of the Washington coach. “He was there, ground zero, when I became sober and supported me and believed in me and gave me the opportunity to continue what I love to do. For that, I'll be forever indebted to him.

“It speaks to the type of man he is and the type of leader he is that I know. He touches every player he coaches from a true, authentic standpoint, and I think the Commanders are very fortunate to have him."

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn
Aug 17, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn shake hands after a preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

'Forever Indebted to Him'

McDaniel has been very public about his alcohol abuse issues of the past and how his recovery has helped him become one of just 32 head coaches in the NFL. Quinn being a central member of that recovery is no surprise given his reputation for caring about the people around him before he cares about their job title. 

"And in that space, all I want to do is help and give support and then the real work begins for the person who's in that spot. And that's exactly what Mike did to say, this is what I'm going to work on and how I'm going to go do it. …And I think that takes a lot of guts to do that. And that's one of the reasons I'm real proud of him.”

The respect and love on both sides of this weekend’s matchup are clear, and it’s special. So much so that we’ve actually told this story before, the last time the Commanders and Dolphins faced off, last preseason, but it is one each man speaks about like it's the first time, every time, and a bond worth writing about each time as well.

Usually, asking about old connections in NFL life after that first meeting leads to muted comments, like when Quinn faced the Atlanta Falcons this year, last year, and even before that. Or when he went up against Pete Carroll, whom he’s faced before since the two reached the pinnacle of the game as Super Bowl champions with the Seattle Seahawks. 

Talking about McDaniel, however, there’s no watering down of what that relationship means to either man, but it isn’t just personal.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel
Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel before a game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

'One of My Favorite Coaches'

“I've known Mike to be an excellent coach,” Quinn also said. “He can process things so quickly, it's no surprise to see that his offense can throw the ball quickest. They can have the fastest motions. That's Mike to a T, where he can just think so quickly on it. …he's one of my favorite coaches.”

Sibling Rivalry

The brotherhood is still strong between Quinn and McDaniel, but in Week 11, we’ll see the sibling rivalry more than the brotherly love as each man will look to get the upper hand, the Commanders coach clarifies.

But no matter which side wins and what the winning score is, don’t expect any icy exchanges afterwards.

READ MORE: Commanders new stadium update gives fans something to be excited about

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

Commanders’ Daron Payne has perfect reaction to one game suspension

 Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense

• Commanders player's suspension is at the center of a new controversy

• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup

Published
David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

Home/News