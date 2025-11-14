Rival coach says he's 'forever indebted' to Commanders' Dan Quinn
MADRID – There are relationships in the NFL and then there are bonds. When it comes to Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins head coaches Dan Quinn and Mike McDaniel, the two are forever bonded in battle but also in brotherhood.
That word, ‘brotherhood,’ has been uttered a lot around the Commanders since Quinn arrived, and on occasion, he’s had the opportunity to prove he’s as much a part of it as he is the leader of it.
"Dan Quinn holds a special place in my heart, in my career,” McDaniel said of the Washington coach. “He was there, ground zero, when I became sober and supported me and believed in me and gave me the opportunity to continue what I love to do. For that, I'll be forever indebted to him.
“It speaks to the type of man he is and the type of leader he is that I know. He touches every player he coaches from a true, authentic standpoint, and I think the Commanders are very fortunate to have him."
'Forever Indebted to Him'
McDaniel has been very public about his alcohol abuse issues of the past and how his recovery has helped him become one of just 32 head coaches in the NFL. Quinn being a central member of that recovery is no surprise given his reputation for caring about the people around him before he cares about their job title.
"And in that space, all I want to do is help and give support and then the real work begins for the person who's in that spot. And that's exactly what Mike did to say, this is what I'm going to work on and how I'm going to go do it. …And I think that takes a lot of guts to do that. And that's one of the reasons I'm real proud of him.”
The respect and love on both sides of this weekend’s matchup are clear, and it’s special. So much so that we’ve actually told this story before, the last time the Commanders and Dolphins faced off, last preseason, but it is one each man speaks about like it's the first time, every time, and a bond worth writing about each time as well.
Usually, asking about old connections in NFL life after that first meeting leads to muted comments, like when Quinn faced the Atlanta Falcons this year, last year, and even before that. Or when he went up against Pete Carroll, whom he’s faced before since the two reached the pinnacle of the game as Super Bowl champions with the Seattle Seahawks.
Talking about McDaniel, however, there’s no watering down of what that relationship means to either man, but it isn’t just personal.
'One of My Favorite Coaches'
“I've known Mike to be an excellent coach,” Quinn also said. “He can process things so quickly, it's no surprise to see that his offense can throw the ball quickest. They can have the fastest motions. That's Mike to a T, where he can just think so quickly on it. …he's one of my favorite coaches.”
Sibling Rivalry
The brotherhood is still strong between Quinn and McDaniel, but in Week 11, we’ll see the sibling rivalry more than the brotherly love as each man will look to get the upper hand, the Commanders coach clarifies.
But no matter which side wins and what the winning score is, don’t expect any icy exchanges afterwards.
