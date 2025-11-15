Joe Whitt Jr. addresses Commanders play-caller switch to Dan Quinn
The Washington Commanders made a notable change recently, as head coach Dan Quinn announced he would take over defensive play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr.
While that kind of shift could create tension on some coaching staffs, Whitt’s comments made it clear there’s no rift between him and Quinn.
Instead, Whitt emphasized their long-standing relationship, mutual respect, and shared goal of helping Washington win football games via WUSA9.
Whitt on His Relationship With Quinn and the Transition
Whitt had his playcalling duties stripped after the team lost its 5th game in a row, and fourth game by more than 21 points. He downplayed any notion that his relationship with Quinn had changed after the decision.
“Oh, relationship’s the same. He has a job to do. We all have jobs to do,” Whitt said. “What we’ve done this week is very similar to how we operated in Dallas and so we’re very comfortable with that. The only difference is he was in the box with me when he called it, and so he’ll be on the field, so that’ll be a little different. We did that one time and we played New Orleans when Mike McCarthy got COVID, so we were in separate places from that standpoint, but other than that, we’re working it very similar than what we did in Dallas.”
Whitt also said that when Quinn informed him of the change, it was an honest and expected conversation between two coaches who trust each other.
“Well, the thing is our relationship is a special one. There’s very few people in coaching that I’m closer to, but I understood it,” Whitt said. “We had a conversation that night after the game and so I understood it and I expected it and so it was what it was. When he came and sat down and talked to me, I knew what the conversation was going to be. I have no ill will to anybody, man. It is about winning. That’s what it’s about.”
Whitt made it clear that the collaboration hasn’t changed despite the move.
“The day-to-day? It hasn’t really changed,” Whitt added. “We work together on the call sheet and he’s there scripting, we work together with that, but on game day he’s going to call it.”
Whitt on the Team’s Reaction and His Focus Moving Forward
According to Whitt, Quinn was transparent with the team about the change, and the players responded the way he expected.
“DQ told them and then it really, the way that we operate and the coaching staff we’re all together and the players were all together,” Whitt said. “When we’re in that building, it is a brotherhood and so that’s what it is.”
Whitt was also asked about his long-term future and whether the change impacts him personally.
“Not worried about that now,” Whitt said. “Right now just worried about winning this game. If we can win this game and get on the streak or winning and producing and playing better defense, we’ll worry about that down the road. But right now it’s about we came here for one reason. That’s to win.”
READ MORE: Commanders new stadium update gives fans something to be excited about
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Daron Payne has perfect reaction to one game suspension
• Commanders' QB reveals how the defensive shakeup is affecting offense
• Commanders player's suspension is at the center of a new controversy
• Washington Commanders' injury crisis has led to a major new shakeup